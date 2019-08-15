Copart (CPRT) Shareholder Force Capital Management Cut Holding by $1.33 Million as Market Value Rose; Mid Amer Apt Cmntys (MAA) Stake Held by Rafferty Asset Management Llc

Force Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 57.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc sold 22,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The hedge fund held 16,051 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, down from 38,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $74.63. About 197,799 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (MAA) by 17.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc bought 3,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.86% . The institutional investor held 26,316 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, up from 22,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $123.43. About 187,302 shares traded. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 19.45% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency (EMA) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria (PKU); 19/04/2018 – DJ Mid-America Apartment Communities , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAA); 13/03/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS SEES FILING RHOPRESSA MAA IN EUROPE IN 2H; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: University of `Maa’ deploys heard of therapy goats; 18/04/2018 – SHIRE PLC SHP.L – SWISSMEDIC VALIDATES MAA FOR LANADELUMAB; 02/05/2018 – MID-AMERICA 1Q FFO/SHR $1.44, EST. $1.46; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Sees 2018 EPS $1.78-EPS $2.08; 14/03/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Board Amends Bylaws to Allow Proxy Access; 26/04/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Communities Director James K. Lowder Resigns From Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee

Analysts await Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CPRT’s profit will be $128.31 million for 33.32 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Copart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $6.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 119,280 shares to 232,113 shares, valued at $3.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 11,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,858 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).