Copart (CPRT) Shareholder Bank Of Nova Scotia Trimmed Position by $499,056 as Shares Rose; Voya Finl (VOYA) Holder Greenlight Capital Trimmed Position as Shares Rose

Greenlight Capital Inc decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 57.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc sold 421,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The hedge fund held 315,446 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.44M, down from 736,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $54.18. About 694,584 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Real Estate Adds Gaming and Leisure; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS PART OF DEAL, PEN-CAL WILL RE-BRAND TO VOYA; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Preliminary Ratings To Voya Euro CLO I DAC; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2018-2 Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 15/05/2018 – Voya Investment Management LLC Exits Position in Impinj; 08/03/2018 – U.S. SEC SAYS VOYA ADVISERS AGREE TO REPAY CLIENTS AND SETTLE CHARGES THAT THEY FAILED TO DISCLOSE SECURITIES LENDING CONFLICT; 14/05/2018 – FIL Adds Voya Financial, Exits Dentsply, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED, AND ARE NOT MATERIAL TO VOYA’S FINANCIAL POSITION; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate Voya CLO 2018-1, Ltd./LLC; Issues Presale

Bank Of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 17.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia sold 6,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The institutional investor held 31,435 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.35M, down from 38,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $80.97. About 538,437 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q REV. $478.2M, EST. $438.0M; 03/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Its Tucson Location; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 49C; 09/03/2018 – COPART – ACQUIRED AUTOVAHINKOKESKUS OY, A SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION COMPANY BASED IN FINLAND DOING BUSINESS AS AVK; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q EPS 52c; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY TOTAL SERVICE REVENUES AND VEHICLE SALES $478.2 MLN VS $373.9 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Rev $478.2M; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Net $127.4M; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.52; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q OPER INCOME $174.6M, EST. $162.3M

Greenlight Capital Inc, which manages about $11.41 billion and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adient Plc by 210,295 shares to 2.19 million shares, valued at $53.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Voya Financial Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Goldman swaps Prudential for Voya on Conviction List – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Voya Selected as New Service Provider for Seven Government Retirement Plans in Southern California – Business Wire” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Voya Launches Innovative New Target Date Solution for Retirement Plan Participants – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Voya Financial named to Working Mother’s 2019 list of 100 Best Companies – Business Wire” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 4.48% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.34 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $196.51M for 9.68 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.

