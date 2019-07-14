Copart (CPRT) Shareholder Banbury Partners Cut Position by $5.87 Million as Market Value Rose; Susquehanna International Group Llp Cut Position in Ing Groep N V (ING) as Stock Value Declined

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased its stake in Ing Groep N V (ING) by 18.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 76,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 340,975 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14M, down from 417,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Ing Groep N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.66. About 1.47M shares traded. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 29.62% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ING News: 29/05/2018 – Russian Gold Miner Polyus Gets $70 Mln Credit Line From ING; 14/03/2018 – MANDATE: ING GROEP EUR 12NC7, USD 10NC5 TIER 2 NOTES; 15/03/2018 – RPT-SES SA SESFg.LU – BBVA, BNP PARIBAS, COMMERZBANK, HSBC, ING AND J.P. MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 02/05/2018 – Ing Bank Luxembourg SA Buys 1.3% Position in Mitie; 13/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP – ING BANK N.V., AS EXISTING TRADE FINANCE PROVIDER & FRONTING BANK, IS IN PROCESS OF SEEKING CREDIT APPROVAL IN ORDER TO ACCEDE TO RSA; 26/04/2018 – XIOR STUDENT HOUSING NV XIOR.BR : ING RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 13/03/2018 – ING backs down over chief’s pay rise; 25/04/2018 – POLYMETAL POLYP.L – POLYMETAL AND ING PARTNER ON SUSTAINABILITY-LINKED LOAN; 27/03/2018 – ING: PAYCONIQ MERGER EXPANDS MOBILE PAYMENTS IN BELGIUM; 08/03/2018 – ING angers Dutch politicians with CEO pay rise plan

Banbury Partners Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 21.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc sold 97,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 347,919 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.08 million, down from 445,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $77.33. About 630,201 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 19.24% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rodgers Brothers reported 7,720 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Ltd Liability has invested 3.51% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 756,431 shares. Smithfield Tru holds 1,727 shares. West Coast Fincl Lc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) has 0.02% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia owns 222 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Weybosset & Management Limited Liability Company owns 241,640 shares or 8.61% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 7.28 million shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia reported 38,179 shares. Schwartz Inv Counsel Inc invested 2.01% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Echo Street Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 0.38% or 317,146 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.02% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). 1.23 million are owned by Timessquare Cap Mngmt Lc. New Amsterdam Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp New York holds 0.95% or 42,730 shares.

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90M and $345.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 16,895 shares to 91,736 shares, valued at $22.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CPRT’s profit will be $128.30M for 34.52 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Copart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $243.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aarons Inc (Call) (NYSE:AAN) by 6,200 shares to 42,200 shares, valued at $2.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Textainer Group Holdings Ltd (Call) (NYSE:TGH) by 37,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (Put) (NYSE:CHD).