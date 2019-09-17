Copart (CPRT) Shareholder Ashford Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position as Share Value Rose; Wexford Capital LP Upped Constellium Nv (CSTM) Stake by $1.29 Million; Shares Rose

Wexford Capital Lp increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 39.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp bought 128,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 458,135 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.60 million, up from 329,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14. About 1.17M shares traded or 10.44% up from the average. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE RISK OF TEMPORARY SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS AS A RESULT OF U.S. SANCTIONS ON VARIOUS RUSSIAN INDIVIDUALS AND COMPANIES; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM SAYS U.S. TREASURY EXTENSION OF RUSAL SANCTION DEADLINE TO OCTOBER GIVES AMPLE TIME FOR INDUSTRY TO REORGANISE FLOWS; 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA EU117M, EST. EU106.8M; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium; 02/05/2018 – Constellium supplies aluminium Auto Body Sheet for new Mercedes-Benz CLS model; 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020; 27/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL RAISES TO BUY, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 25/05/2018 – Voting Results from Constellium’s 2018 Annual General Meeting

Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 13.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc sold 64,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The hedge fund held 404,760 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.25M, down from 469,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $82.18. About 1.56 million shares traded or 18.06% up from the average. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q EPS 52c; 03/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Its Tucson Location; 17/05/2018 – COPART SAYS IT CAN NOW EXPAND OPERATIONS IN BEXAR COUNTY; 17/05/2018 – CPRT CLEARS SCRAP TIRES AT EX-SAFE TIRE FACILITY IN SAN ANTONIO; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Net $127.4M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Copart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRT); 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 49C; 24/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Location Near Minneapolis, Minnesota; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY TOTAL SERVICE REVENUES AND VEHICLE SALES $478.2 MLN VS $373.9 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Copart Fulfills New Owner Promise to Clear Hazardous Tires

More notable recent Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Copart (CPRT) is a Great Choice – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for September 4, 2019 : PANW, CPRT, MDB, SMAR, VRNT, DSGX, CLDR, PVTL, AVAV, REVG, HOME, PRCP – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Copart Announces Capacity Expansion at East Georgia Location – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Highs Last Week – Nasdaq” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Copart’s (CPRT) Expansion Drive Bolster Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71 million and $746.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol Eafe Etf (EFAV) by 8,783 shares to 62,214 shares, valued at $4.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gamco Global Gold Natural Resources And Income Tru (XGGNX) by 185,886 shares in the quarter, for a total of 785,936 shares, and has risen its stake in Cavco Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 31 investors sold CPRT shares while 159 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 179.03 million shares or 0.21% less from 179.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Suvretta Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.14% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Comerica Bancorp holds 43,617 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 9,048 shares. Landscape Ltd Llc has invested 0.19% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Moreover, Paradigm Asset Mngmt Llc has 0% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). World Asset Management Inc reported 13,060 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Gam Holdg Ag holds 15,307 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Nordea Invest Ab owns 9,148 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) or 11,836 shares. Huntington National Bank accumulated 2,561 shares or 0% of the stock. 88,258 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Llc. Charles Schwab Invest has 986,079 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,300 shares. Bermuda-based Fil Limited has invested 0% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).