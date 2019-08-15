Copart (CPRT) Position Maintained by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co; Roumell Asset Management Has Cut Gsi Technology (GSIT) Stake by $535,318; Shares Rose

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 33.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co bought 1.88 million shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The institutional investor held 7.58 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $459.00M, up from 5.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $74.55. About 892,210 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500.

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Gsi Technology (GSIT) by 14.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 76,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.36% . The hedge fund held 455,152 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, down from 531,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Gsi Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.76 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.24. About 32,121 shares traded. GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) has risen 22.69% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical GSIT News: 03/05/2018 – GSI Tech 4Q EPS 1c; 21/04/2018 DJ GSI Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GSIT); 21/05/2018 – GSI Technology Announces Participation in 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14 million and $41.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) by 69,354 shares to 535,514 shares, valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.56, from 0.55 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold GSIT shares while 7 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 5.87 million shares or 5.17% more from 5.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ariel Investments Ltd Liability holds 0.14% of its portfolio in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) for 1.48 million shares. Perritt Cap stated it has 0.23% in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT). California Pub Employees Retirement stated it has 45,010 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) for 91,217 shares. Menta Ltd Liability Co accumulated 29,274 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De holds 21,057 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 77,465 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc. Prelude Mgmt Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 13,594 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) accumulated 0% or 7,323 shares. The New York-based Renaissance Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT). Susquehanna Intll Limited Liability Partnership owns 43,137 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 38,917 were accumulated by Deutsche Natl Bank Ag. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) for 5,887 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0% in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) or 998,489 shares. Us Fincl Bank De has 0% invested in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT).

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77 billion and $14.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cl A by 4,447 shares to 65,115 shares, valued at $76.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 18,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 615,402 shares, and cut its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos (NYSE:MMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential reported 188,342 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 46,495 shares. Moreover, Dnb Asset As has 0% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Moreover, Mufg Americas Holding Corp has 0% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). New Amsterdam Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company New York has invested 0.95% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 17,829 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nadler Gp stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). 93,302 were reported by Rmb Mgmt Ltd Co. M&T Bank has 69,950 shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 38,179 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Illinois-based Rothschild Corp Il has invested 0.21% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 39,070 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moody National Bank Tru Division holds 0% or 86 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The holds 0.01% or 199,481 shares.

