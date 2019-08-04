Copart (CPRT) Position Boosted by Echo Street Capital Management Llc; Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stock Price Rose While Markel Lifted Stake

Markel Corp increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 39.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp bought 71,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 248,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.33 million, up from 177,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $49.02. About 9.75M shares traded or 47.08% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Correction to Activision Revenue Headline; 14/05/2018 – The Call of Duty™ Endowment Opens Its 2018 “Seal of Distinction” Submissions for U.S. and U.K. Organizations; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q EPS 26c; 20/04/2018 – Call of Duty® World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, Makes Seattle Debut April 20-22; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard reports 15.7 pct rise in adjusted revenue; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard sales hit by success of `Fortnite’; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BOOSTS CY 2018 REV. & EPS OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 12/03/2018 – Rise Nation Crowned Champion of the CWL Atlanta Open

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 26.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc bought 65,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The hedge fund held 317,146 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.22M, up from 251,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $76.14. About 1.28M shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Incorporated reported 23,935 shares. Claar Advsrs Llc owns 19,497 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Landscape Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 77,448 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 86,009 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership reported 12,058 shares stake. Rampart Mgmt Co Ltd Liability Co accumulated 44,327 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0% or 16,100 shares. 751,916 were reported by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Kentucky Retirement reported 8,780 shares stake. Bbva Compass Natl Bank stated it has 0.05% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Td Asset Management holds 0.01% or 113,053 shares. Cornerstone Advisors owns 2,007 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board invested 0.01% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Raymond James & Assocs reported 372,024 shares stake. Cibc Mkts Corporation holds 33,671 shares.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68 billion and $5.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 345,310 shares to 854,444 shares, valued at $51.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 89,092 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 363,050 shares, and cut its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Associate invested in 212,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Highlander Cap Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 200 shares. Trustmark Retail Bank Tru Department reported 0% stake. Alps Advsrs accumulated 9,452 shares. Fmr Lc stated it has 57.33 million shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. The Ontario – Canada-based Kj Harrison & Prns has invested 0.16% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Alyeska Invest Group Inc Ltd Partnership accumulated 2.33% or 3.67M shares. 39,734 were reported by Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Parkwood Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Regions Fincl Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 12,855 shares. 5,252 are owned by Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability. Polaris Greystone Fincl Gru Limited Liability Company holds 23,364 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Lumina Fund invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Cipher Capital Limited Partnership has 104,822 shares. Cap has invested 0.55% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Markel Corp, which manages about $5.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in John Deere (NYSE:DE) by 89,500 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $160.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.