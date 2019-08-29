Copart (CPRT) Market Value Rose While Palestra Capital Management Cut by $62.92 Million Its Position; T Mobile Us (TMUS) Holder Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has Trimmed Its Stake by $707,664

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 39.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 1.05M shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The hedge fund held 1.59 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.16M, down from 2.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $75.74. About 876,444 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 19.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 10,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 41,042 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, down from 51,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $78.01. About 1.17M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE 1Q EPS 78C; 26/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: T-Mobile and Sprint have made progress in negotiating merger terms and are aiming to successfully complete; 27/04/2018 – BREAKING:Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: T-Mobile, Sprint finalising merger terms; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile Says It Hired Lobbying Firm Tied to Former Trump Aide Corey Lewandowski; 30/04/2018 – Update: Moody’s Places T-Mobile’s Ratings On Review For Possible Downgrade, Sprint On Review For Upgrade — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Pitch Behind T-Mobile-Sprint Merger: Keep Up With China in 5G; 30/03/2018 – T-MOBILE US – UNIT ALSO AMENDED TERMS OF ITS $1.5 BLN FACILITY AND ITS $1.0 BLN FACILITY; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 01/05/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile try again, but antitrust hurdles remain the same

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bancshares stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Gulf National Bank (Uk) has 78,346 shares. New England Rech & Mngmt has invested 0.47% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Synovus Fincl invested in 0% or 338 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 73,198 shares. National Registered Investment Advisor invested in 0.3% or 7,915 shares. C M Bidwell Assocs reported 0.4% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co accumulated 15,368 shares or 0% of the stock. Chase Invest Counsel has 1.94% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Jane Street Grp Ltd has 55,354 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management holds 0.02% or 21,909 shares. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Camarda Fincl Advsrs Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Evercore Wealth Management accumulated 11,854 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.06% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.09M for 18.93 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 10,000 shares to 107,400 shares, valued at $126.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genworth Finl Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 175,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 550,000 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CPRT’s profit will be $128.30 million for 33.81 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Copart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life Fincl Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Jane Street Gp Ltd holds 0% or 4,765 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement System holds 0.05% or 38,229 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 10,600 shares. Aperio Ltd Llc invested in 107,713 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 756,431 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Plante Moran Fin Advsr Ltd Liability, a Michigan-based fund reported 60 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Moreover, United Advisers Lc has 0.11% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 263,342 shares. State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 340,279 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Blackrock holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 14.74M shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 31,399 shares in its portfolio. Timessquare Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 1.23 million shares. 11,969 were reported by Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada.

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46M and $3.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 964,925 shares to 971,225 shares, valued at $91.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.