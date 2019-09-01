Copart (CPRT) Market Valuation Rose While Smith Thomas W Has Cut Position; Tech Data Corp. (TECD) Shareholder Burgundy Asset Management LTD Lowered Its Position

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Tech Data Corp. (TECD) by 9.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd sold 50,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 489,658 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.15M, down from 539,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Tech Data Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $92.73. About 607,460 shares traded or 86.39% up from the average. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award; 31/05/2018 – Tech Data 1Q Net $33.7M; 31/05/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, QTRLY NET SALES INCREASED 13 PERCENT; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q Adj EPS $3.50; 24/05/2018 – M2 Presswire: TECH DATA HELPS WEBSTORES SQUEEZE MORE OUT OF ONLINE SHELF SPACE WITH CITRUS; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.60; 08/03/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – QTRLY NET INCOME INCLUDES $95.4 MLN OF INCOME TAX EXPENSES INCURRED DUE TO U.S. TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace

Smith Thomas W decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 10.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Thomas W sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The institutional investor held 145,800 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.83M, down from 163,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Thomas W who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $75.39. About 965,200 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% or 596,281 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). The California-based Clarivest Asset Ltd has invested 0.03% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd has 102,200 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 57,900 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Piedmont Invest Advsrs accumulated 0.04% or 18,000 shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability Company holds 15,915 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wisconsin-based Legacy Private Tru Com has invested 0.19% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Price T Rowe Md invested in 723,430 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Ltd has 6,588 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Huntington Savings Bank stated it has 2,565 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com has 252,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Investments Incorporated holds 221 shares. Mason Street Advsr Lc owns 0.04% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 28,650 shares. 550 are held by Mufg Americas Hldgs Corp.

Analysts await Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CPRT’s profit will be $127.06 million for 33.66 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Copart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CPRT, CMI, MYL – Nasdaq” on May 22, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Copart Expands Atlanta East, Georgia Location – PRNewswire” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Copart (CPRT) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Copart Expands Calgary, Alberta Location in Canada – PRNewswire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Copart Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

More notable recent Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Tech Data (TECD) Beats Q1 Earnings Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 29, 2019 : TD, DG, DLTR, BBY, BURL, SAFM, TECD, HAIN, PDCO, GLNG, ANF, MEI – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Tech Data Expands Cloud Practice Builder – Business Wire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Tech Data Launches Cloud Solutions Factory to Meet Digital Transformation Needs – Business Wire” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Dow closes more than 300 points higher as China tamps down fears of trade-war escalation – MarketWatch” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold TECD shares while 85 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 35.44 million shares or 1.62% less from 36.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup owns 0% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 42,704 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Lc holds 57,758 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. New York-based Art Advsrs Lc has invested 0.05% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Michigan-based Ls Invest Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Salem Invest Counselors Inc invested in 500 shares or 0% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 157 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 24,043 are owned by Zacks Invest Management. Horrell Mgmt has 32,000 shares for 1.67% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0% or 4,073 shares. Shayne Limited Liability Corporation owns 110,638 shares. Loomis Sayles & Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Qs Investors Lc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 23,213 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt reported 309,806 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.04% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD).

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85B and $9.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) by 152,496 shares to 3.04 million shares, valued at $141.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20,914 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sabre Corp. (NASDAQ:SABR).