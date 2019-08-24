Copart (CPRT) Holding Maintained by Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc; Park Presidio Capital Has Lifted Its Owens Corning New (OC) Holding by $1.08 Million; Valuation Rose

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The hedge fund held 130,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88 million, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $73.68. About 872,510 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 30/03/2018 – Copart Site Visit Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 4; 03/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Its Tucson Location; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Rev $478.2M; 17/05/2018 – Copart Fulfills New Owner Promise to Clear Hazardous Tires; 09/03/2018 – COPART BUYS NORDIC SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION CO; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q OPER INCOME $174.6M, EST. $162.3M; 17/05/2018 – CPRT CLEARS SCRAP TIRES AT EX-SAFE TIRE FACILITY IN SAN ANTONIO; 22/04/2018 – DJ Copart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRT); 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.52; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 49C

Park Presidio Capital Llc increased its stake in Owens Corning New (OC) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc bought 23,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.28% . The institutional investor held 1.05 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.48 million, up from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Owens Corning New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.46% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $54.9. About 1.16 million shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q Net Profit Falls on Inflation Impact; 17/04/2018 – Birkenstock Box x Rick Owens Debuts at His Los Angeles Store; 30/03/2018 – OWENS CORNING MARCIO SANDRI PRESIDENT, COMPOSITES; 08/03/2018 – Rep. LaHood: Senate Passes LaHood Bill to Honor Fallen Navy SEAL Ryan Owens; 25/04/2018 – SAP-Centric Companies Choose Software-as-a-Service for Enterprise Lease Accounting; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $800 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282469 – OWENS CORNING INSULATING SYSTEMS WAXAHACHIE PLANT; 13/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282016 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 14/03/2018 – WilmerHale Partner Andre Owens Joins LUNGevity Foundation’s Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Owens Corning Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bancorp, a Switzerland-based fund reported 703,000 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.02% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 209,508 shares. Massachusetts Finance Services Co Ma holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 1.83 million shares. Huntington Bancorp owns 2,565 shares. 723,430 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Associate Md. Camarda Financial Advsr Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0% or 14 shares. Federated Pa reported 0% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Hightower Advisors Lc reported 38,050 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 7.28 million shares or 0.29% of the stock. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.22% or 4.17 million shares in its portfolio. Quantum Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Nj owns 332,373 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments holds 221 shares. 5,670 are held by Pennsylvania Trust Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold OC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 97.31 million shares or 2.15% less from 99.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 32,980 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd, Delaware-based fund reported 109,750 shares. Menta Cap Lc stated it has 7,025 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 13,375 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup holds 0.01% or 202,371 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Invests Ltd invested 0% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Kbc Gp Nv holds 0.01% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) or 32,112 shares. Parametric Associate Limited Liability accumulated 132,113 shares. Lpl Llc stated it has 0% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). 4,617 are owned by Ww Asset Mgmt. Goldman Sachs Group, New York-based fund reported 1.98M shares. Davenport & Limited Liability Corp accumulated 5,480 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma owns 575 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Schroder Inv Management Group Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Hsbc Holding Public Limited owns 529,704 shares.