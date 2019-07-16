Copart (CPRT) Holding Maintained by Suvretta Capital Management Llc; Slm (SLM) Stock Declined While Portolan Capital Management Has Trimmed Position

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Slm Corporation (SLM) by 43.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 1.68 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.17% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.19 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.74 million, down from 3.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Slm Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.55. About 1.71 million shares traded. SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) has declined 13.10% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SLM News: 23/04/2018 – SLM SEES FY CORE EPS 99C TO $1.01, EST. $1; 08/03/2018 Sallie Mae Introduces New, Flexible Graduate School Loans for Medical and Dental Programs; 14/03/2018 – Sallie Mae Helps Families Understand Education Tax Credits and Deductions; 29/03/2018 – Sallie Mae’s Jerry Archer Recognized as a Cybersecurity Trailblazer; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 06/04/2018 – ValueAct Reports 6.4% Stake in SLM Corp; 15/03/2018 – Sallie Mae Offers Competitive Financing to Help Future Doctors Begin Their Residencies; 30/03/2018 – Fitch: SLM Rating Reflects Monoline Business Model; 06/04/2018 – VALUEACT CAPITAL MASTER FUND – DISCUSSIONS WITH OFFICERS & DIRECTORS OF SLM CORP IN RELATION WITH ITS INVESTMENT IN SLM CORP; 27/03/2018 – Sallie Mae and Hip-Hop Artist Dee-1 Help Deserving Customer Pay ‘Sallie Mae Back’

Suvretta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 19.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc bought 154,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 953,600 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.78M, up from 799,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $77.5. About 700,838 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 19.24% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Copart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRT); 03/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Its Tucson Location; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q OPER INCOME $174.6M, EST. $162.3M; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q EPS 52c; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Rev $478.2M; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.52; 17/05/2018 – Copart, Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY TOTAL SERVICE REVENUES AND VEHICLE SALES $478.2 MLN VS $373.9 MLN; 17/05/2018 – CPRT CLEARS SCRAP TIRES AT EX-SAFE TIRE FACILITY IN SAN ANTONIO; 24/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Location Near Minneapolis, Minnesota

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17 million and $972.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) by 824,754 shares to 7.63M shares, valued at $9.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES) by 516,945 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.83M shares, and has risen its stake in Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC).