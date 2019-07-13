Copart (CPRT) Holding Held by Echo Street Capital Management Llc; Usca Ria Position in Oaktree Cap Group (OAK) Cut by $514,794

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 26.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc bought 65,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 317,146 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.22M, up from 251,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $77.33. About 630,201 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 19.24% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500.

Usca Ria Llc decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (OAK) by 31.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc sold 10,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,543 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, down from 33,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Oaktree Cap Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $50.55. About 598,494 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 23.51% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Oaktree Capital Group LLC Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OAK); 09/05/2018 – TRINITY INVESTMENTS LLC – CO, FUNDS MANAGED BY AFFILIATES OF WALTON STREET, FUNDS MANAGED BY OAKTREE ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF JV; 26/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP LLC – QTRLY GAAP NET INCOME $0.78 PER UNIT; 27/04/2018 – Oaktree Sends Further Letter to Ranger Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE SENDS LETTER TO RANGER BOARD ON STRATEGIC REVIEW; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Oaktree Capital Prop Perpetual Pref Units ‘BBB’; 04/05/2018 – OAKTREE – EXPRESS “DEEP DISAPPOINTMENT” WITH RANGER DIRECT BOARD PROPOSAL TO APPOINT ARES MANAGEMENT AS ITS NEW INVESTMENT MANAGER; 29/05/2018 – TruAmerica and Oaktree Buy Apartment Properties in the Southwest; 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES DAYTON SUPERIOR ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 24/04/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Sends Letter to Ranger Board of Directors Regarding Strategic Review

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $3.96 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,227 are owned by Private Advisor Grp Inc Limited Liability Company. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability accumulated 596,281 shares. Rmb Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Mig Cap invested in 516,000 shares. Schwartz Invest Counsel has invested 2.01% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). First Republic Inv has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Piedmont Inv Advsrs stated it has 0.04% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). 2,440 are held by Winslow Evans And Crocker. Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 17,829 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Guardian Life Insur Of America owns 581 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Atlanta Mgmt L L C stated it has 4.42M shares or 1.28% of all its holdings. Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 30,231 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 38,499 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Co owns 0.03% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 31,433 shares. Bessemer Gp accumulated 668 shares.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68 billion and $5.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 127,968 shares to 382,469 shares, valued at $45.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 179,123 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 309,402 shares, and cut its stake in Monster Beverage Corp New.

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 25.49% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.51 per share. OAK’s profit will be $103.96 million for 19.75 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -56.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 46.74 million shares or 9.09% more from 42.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sol Cap Mngmt Company, Maryland-based fund reported 65,550 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.03% or 2.19M shares. Mckinley Limited Company Delaware has invested 0.14% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Cap Invest Advisors Limited Liability reported 6,335 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Company holds 0.05% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) or 4,984 shares. Brown Advisory, Maryland-based fund reported 20,378 shares. 15,523 are owned by First Foundation Advsr. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Optimum accumulated 0.01% or 400 shares. Walter & Keenan Consulting Mi Adv has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Ariel Ltd Liability invested in 783,793 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Cibc Asset Mgmt invested 0% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Citigroup holds 362,056 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 8,900 were accumulated by Gamco Et Al. Brookfield Asset holds 0.05% or 259,013 shares.