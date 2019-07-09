Copart (CPRT) Holding Held by Ashford Capital Management Inc; Facebook (FB) Holder Valiant Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Holding by $20.24 Million as Stock Value Rose

Ashford Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 5.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc bought 25,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 469,190 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.43M, up from 444,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $74.61. About 362,894 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 19.24% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 09/03/2018 Copart Acquires Nordic Salvage Auto Auction Company; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY TOTAL SERVICE REVENUES AND VEHICLE SALES $478.2 MLN VS $373.9 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Copart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRT); 30/03/2018 – Copart Site Visit Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 4; 17/05/2018 – Copart Fulfills New Owner Promise to Clear Hazardous Tires; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 49C; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Net $127.4M; 17/05/2018 – CPRT CLEARS SCRAP TIRES AT EX-SAFE TIRE FACILITY IN SAN ANTONIO; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q REV. $478.2M, EST. $438.0M; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q OPER INCOME $174.6M, EST. $162.3M

Valiant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valiant Capital Management Lp sold 121,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 365,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.85M, down from 486,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valiant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $567.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $198.83. About 9.78M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 08/03/2018 – FB: Facebook CISO @alexstamos says a nation-state attempted an intrusion against Facebook using EternalBlue shortly after the exploit was made public. They’ll be going public with a detailed report at some point; 11/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Exclusive – Sarah Palin: Breitbart News Is `Writing and Publishing the Truth’ About Facebook Censorship; 17/04/2018 – Investor urges Facebook to set up risk oversight committee; 25/03/2018 – New York Post: Facebook takes out newspaper ads to beg for forgiveness; 12/04/2018 – EU Commissioner Jourova: Had Constructive, Open Discussion With Facebook COO Sandberg; 21/03/2018 – Latitude CIO Lait Favors Alphabet Over Facebook (Video); 06/03/2018 – YouTube & Facebook Sensations, BBQ Pit Boys, Partner With Camerons Products In An Effort To Bring Grilling Products To Mass Retailers; 02/05/2018 – Facebook’s Rebound Has Nordea Berating `Short-Sighted’ Investors; 21/04/2018 – Google has developed chips for AI, and Facebook has a nascent chip effort; 27/03/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress to quiet criticism

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $13.54 million activity. Sandberg Sheryl had sold 55,000 shares worth $7.97M on Wednesday, January 23. The insider Cox Christopher K sold $2.39 million. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31.

Valiant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.29B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Call) by 1.00M shares to 3.50M shares, valued at $121.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 26.16 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71 million and $685.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Co (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 54,130 shares to 576,313 shares, valued at $9.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 101,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,600 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Barclay 7 (IEF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

