Copart (CPRT) Holding Has Upped by London Co Of Virginia; Legg Mason (LM) Stake Held by Boyar Asset Management Inc

Boyar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 528.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc bought 63,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 75,496 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, up from 12,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $38.26. About 679,206 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has declined 7.85% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.28% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 10/05/2018 – Legg Mason End-April Assets Under Mgmt $752.3B Vs End-March $754.1B; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Legg Mason in talks with DoJ, SEC to resolve corruption probe- FT; 30/05/2018 – Legg Mason Discloses Potential Settlement Charge From Libya Operations; 11/04/2018 – LEGG MASON – MONTH’S AUM INCLUDED NET LONG-TERM OUTFLOWS OF $2.7 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason Raises Quarter Dividend to 34c; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason 4Q Rev $785.1M; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge American Energy MLP Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 30/05/2018 – LEGG MASON DISCLOSES DOJ, SEC CASE RELATED TO LIBYA GOVT ASSETS; 14/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Months of June, July and August 2018; 30/05/2018 – Legg Mason in talks with DoJ, SEC to resolve corruption probe

London Co Of Virginia increased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia bought 29,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.62 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.31M, up from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $76.79. About 834,003 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 19.24% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 04/04/2018 – Copart at Site Visit Hosted By Wedbush Today; 03/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Its Tucson Location; 24/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Location Near Minneapolis, Minnesota; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Rev $478.2M; 09/03/2018 – COPART – ACQUIRED AUTOVAHINKOKESKUS OY, A SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION COMPANY BASED IN FINLAND DOING BUSINESS AS AVK; 30/03/2018 – Copart Site Visit Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 4; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q EPS 52c; 09/03/2018 Copart Acquires Nordic Salvage Auto Auction Company; 17/05/2018 – Copart Fulfills New Owner Promise to Clear Hazardous Tires; 22/04/2018 – DJ Copart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRT)

London Co Of Virginia, which manages about $11.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trus (NYSE:FR) by 103,702 shares to 1.79M shares, valued at $63.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 166,489 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,448 shares, and cut its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Secs Ltd Llc stated it has 14,934 shares. Tiger Legatus Cap Mngmt Llc owns 3.69% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 130,000 shares. Rampart Investment Mgmt Limited Co has 0.31% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Csat Advisory LP reported 422 shares stake. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 29,910 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Services Automobile Association invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Us Commercial Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 5.13 million shares. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.02% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0.1% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Montag A Associate Inc reported 0.44% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Dnb Asset As holds 0% or 29,172 shares. Moreover, Element has 0.25% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 135,978 shares. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.04% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Daiwa Securities Grp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 86,288 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.96 million activity.

More notable recent Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Copart Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Copart (CPRT) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Drive Past Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bet on These 5 Stocks With Exciting Interest Coverage Ratio – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CPRT, CMI, MYL – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

More notable recent Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About WD-40 Company (WDFC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Closing Date for Reorganization and Details Regarding Final Distribution by Royce Low-Priced Stock Fund – PRNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Closing Date for Reorganizations and Details Regarding Final Distributions by Target Funds – PRNewswire” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “6 Stocks To Watch For May 13, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Legg Mason Appoints Nelson Peltz And Ed Garden Of Trian Partners To Board Of Directors – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold LM shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 70.12 million shares or 1.47% more from 69.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsec Financial accumulated 54,443 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Envestnet Asset invested in 51,795 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 193,243 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 13,252 shares. Federated Pa owns 30,992 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.01% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 15,070 shares. 1,905 are owned by Ima Wealth. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Greenwich Wealth Management Limited Company invested in 2.36% or 488,227 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of owns 282,889 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt reported 15,220 shares. Moreover, Regions Financial Corp has 0% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 891 shares.