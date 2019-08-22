Copart (CPRT) Holder Weybosset Research & Management Has Lowered Holding by $956,400; Private Wealth Advisors Maintains Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Private Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc bought 269 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 5,324 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.48M, up from 5,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $894.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $15.13 during the last trading session, reaching $1808.41. About 1.19 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Amazon is increasing the price of their Prime membership by $20 on May 11; 01/05/2018 – Sabre announces strategic relationship with Amazon Web Services to accelerate the evolution of travel technology; 16/05/2018 – Puget Sound Business Journal: Amazon’s still weighing whether to sublease tower space at Rainier Square, a source tells; 30/03/2018 – Edge Malaysia: Amazon cuts ties with top Washington lobbying firms: Bloomberg; 28/03/2018 – Wall St closes lower in rocky session on Amazon losses; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Brookfield Property submits new offer for mall owner GGP; 02/05/2018 – Amazon reportedly makes offer for a majority stake in Indian e-commerce player Flipkart; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS NEW HOLDING OF TESLA INC BONDS -SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Amazon May Be Nearing a Decision on HQ2 — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: @Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in #Brazil

Weybosset Research & Management Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weybosset Research & Management Llc sold 15,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The institutional investor held 241,640 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.64 million, down from 257,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weybosset Research & Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $76.28. About 186,439 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 17/05/2018 – Copart Fulfills New Owner Promise to Clear Hazardous Tires; 24/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Location Near Minneapolis, Minnesota; 30/03/2018 – Copart Site Visit Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 4; 09/03/2018 – COPART BUYS NORDIC SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION CO; 04/04/2018 – Copart at Site Visit Hosted By Wedbush Today; 17/05/2018 – CPRT CLEARS SCRAP TIRES AT EX-SAFE TIRE FACILITY IN SAN ANTONIO; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 49C; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY TOTAL SERVICE REVENUES AND VEHICLE SALES $478.2 MLN VS $373.9 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Rev $478.2M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Copart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRT)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc Cap has invested 0.06% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Moreover, Chevy Chase Tru has 0.05% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Telemus Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 206,913 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Corp Il invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Synovus Finance owns 30,574 shares. Contravisory Investment Mngmt Incorporated has 5,232 shares. United Fin Advisers Lc has invested 0.11% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Palestra Management Ltd invested in 3.15% or 1.59M shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Lc invested in 0.06% or 116,060 shares. 15,272 are owned by Oppenheimer And Company. The California-based California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0.03% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Camarda Lc has 0% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 14 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.01% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). The New York-based Two Sigma has invested 0% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Private Advisor Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Analysts await Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CPRT’s profit will be $128.31M for 34.05 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Copart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.

Weybosset Research & Management Llc, which manages about $189.62 million and $170.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 10,785 shares to 38,956 shares, valued at $5.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco has 3.04% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5.05 million shares. Hayek Kallen Invest Mgmt holds 747 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. New York-based Braun Stacey Assoc has invested 2.64% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Rothschild Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 6.99% or 7,037 shares. Mariner Lc reported 0.62% stake. Bangor Commercial Bank holds 858 shares. M&R Mngmt invested in 2,739 shares. Cannell Peter B holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,847 shares. Diversified Trust stated it has 3,265 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt owns 1.51% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 58,227 shares. Strategic Wealth Gru Inc holds 20,113 shares. 4,808 are owned by Rmb Ltd. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc holds 0.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 10,264 shares. Kames Cap Plc reported 3.53% stake. Beaumont Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company has 4,227 shares.

