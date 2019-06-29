Copart (CPRT) Holder Weybosset Research & Management Cut Its Stake by $956,400; New England Research & Management Continues to Hold Holding in Verizon Comm. (VZ)

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Verizon Comm. (VZ) by 167.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 10,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,770 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $992,000, up from 6,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Comm. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $57.13. About 14.60 million shares traded or 8.61% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers Up 2.0%; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON CONFIRMS U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT INQUIRY INTO E-SIM STANDARDS, CALLS IT ‘MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING – SPOKESMAN; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid ARPA $131.71; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other ti; 17/03/2018 – New York Post: NYC wants to turn streetlights into high-speed Wi-Fi hotspots; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO RETAIN THE 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES, SENDING MEASURE TO THE U.S. HOUSE; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 18/05/2018 – FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – BEST APPROACH FOR CO AT THIS POINT IN TIME IS TO BE INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF RIGHTS

Weybosset Research & Management Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weybosset Research & Management Llc sold 15,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 241,640 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.64 million, down from 257,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weybosset Research & Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $74.74. About 1.38M shares traded or 0.17% up from the average. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 19.24% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Wright Investors has 0.15% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 6,181 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0.76% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Uss Invest Mngmt Ltd accumulated 204,324 shares. Adirondack Tru invested in 1.35% or 34,402 shares. Ims Management reported 1.09% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Swiss Commercial Bank has 15.80 million shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. C M Bidwell And Ltd holds 0.49% or 8,360 shares in its portfolio. Oakworth stated it has 14,422 shares. Monetary Mngmt Gru stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Signalpoint Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 18,915 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Ifrah Fincl Services stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Dakota Wealth Management holds 0.86% or 137,773 shares. Iron Fincl Ltd Co has 0.33% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 8,856 shares. Pathstone Family Office Llc has invested 0.07% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sun Life Incorporated holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 26,122 shares.

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47 million and $148.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) by 3,175 shares to 11,975 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa (NYSE:V) by 2,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,862 shares, and cut its stake in Merck (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caprock Grp Inc Inc stated it has 4,991 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.06% or 3.57M shares. Wasatch Advsr Incorporated accumulated 3.54M shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 2,908 shares. Barclays Pcl holds 0.01% or 252,500 shares in its portfolio. First Personal Fin Services owns 1,405 shares. United Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 65,325 shares. 299,324 are held by Natl Pension Serv. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 60,832 shares. Walleye Trading Lc has 2,235 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.07% or 859,066 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 3.16% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Ghp Investment Advsr invested in 0.25% or 31,395 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability accumulated 825 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gru One Trading Limited Partnership owns 1,079 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.96 million activity.

Weybosset Research & Management Llc, which manages about $189.62M and $170.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 10,785 shares to 38,956 shares, valued at $5.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CPRT’s profit will be $128.30 million for 33.37 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Copart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.