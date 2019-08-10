Copart (CPRT) Holder Weybosset Research & Management Lowered Its Holding by $956,400 as Share Value Rose; Constellation Brands (STZ) Valuation Declined While Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Lifted Holding by $694,575

Weybosset Research & Management Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weybosset Research & Management Llc sold 15,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The institutional investor held 241,640 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.64 million, down from 257,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weybosset Research & Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $75.62. About 940,327 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 27.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora bought 3,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 18,450 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, up from 14,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $194.15. About 1.00M shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Produ; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: INTRODUCING WESTERN STANDARD BARREL AGED BEER; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 REPORTED BASIS EPS OF $9.38 TO $9.68; 18/04/2018 – EarthNow to Deliver Real-Time Video via Large Satellite Constellation; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS STZ.N CEO – SVEDKA SPIKED PREMIUM SELTZER WILL BE INTRODUCED IN FY 2019 AND AT 100 CALORIES, IT IS TARGETED AT FEMALE CONSUMERS; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: TESTING SVEDKA SPIKED SELTZERS IN SUMMER 2018; 09/04/2018 – #3 Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Has Filed a Series of Motions With the Court That Would Allow It to Operate Its Business as Usual; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Continues to Be Powered By Mexican Imports — Earnings Review

Analysts await Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CPRT’s profit will be $130.09 million for 33.76 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Copart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.

