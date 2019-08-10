Copart (CPRT) Holder Weybosset Research & Management Lowered Its Holding by $956,400; Aspiriant Trimmed Its Position in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) by $2.74 Million as Stock Price Declined

Weybosset Research & Management Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weybosset Research & Management Llc sold 15,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The institutional investor held 241,640 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.64 million, down from 257,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weybosset Research & Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $75.62. About 940,327 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 17/05/2018 – COPART SAYS IT CAN NOW EXPAND OPERATIONS IN BEXAR COUNTY; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q EPS 52c; 09/03/2018 – COPART BUYS NORDIC SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION CO; 24/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Location Near Minneapolis, Minnesota; 04/04/2018 – Copart at Site Visit Hosted By Wedbush Today; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q REV. $478.2M, EST. $438.0M; 17/05/2018 – CPRT CLEARS SCRAP TIRES AT EX-SAFE TIRE FACILITY IN SAN ANTONIO; 03/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Its Tucson Location; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Rev $478.2M; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.52

Aspiriant Llc decreased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc sold 36,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 36,500 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76 million, down from 73,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $76.5. About 618,429 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 10/04/2018 – Financial Post: Cracks are starting to show in Canadians’ credit quality, RBC warns; 08/05/2018 – AGELLAN COMMERCIAL REIT ACR_u.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$13.50 FROM C$12.50; 24/05/2018 – ROYAL BANK EXPECTS MORTGAGE GROWTH IN MID-SINGLE DIGIT IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP SEMG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29; 27/03/2018 – DNO ASA DNO.OL : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 20/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Royal Bank of Canada Insurance Company Ltd; 21/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $135; RATING OUTPERFORM; 27/03/2018 – DETOUR GOLD CORP DGC.TO : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 08/05/2018 – ENERGEN CORP EGN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $60

Analysts await Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 2.41% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.66 per share. RY’s profit will be $2.45 billion for 11.25 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Royal Bank of Canada for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.80% EPS growth.

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09 billion and $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8,689 shares to 42,380 shares, valued at $5.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,066 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,083 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

Analysts await Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CPRT’s profit will be $130.09M for 33.76 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Copart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.

Weybosset Research & Management Llc, which manages about $189.62 million and $170.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 10,785 shares to 38,956 shares, valued at $5.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

