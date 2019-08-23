Copart (CPRT) Holder Timessquare Capital Management Boosted Its Position by $7.25 Million; Moab Capital Partners Has Boosted Its Red Hat (RHT) Holding by $6.59 Million

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Copart Inc. (CPRT) by 10.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 120,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The institutional investor held 1.23M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.24M, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $73.97. About 324,307 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 17/05/2018 – Copart Fulfills New Owner Promise to Clear Hazardous Tires; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY TOTAL SERVICE REVENUES AND VEHICLE SALES $478.2 MLN VS $373.9 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Net $127.4M; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Rev $478.2M; 17/05/2018 – CPRT CLEARS SCRAP TIRES AT EX-SAFE TIRE FACILITY IN SAN ANTONIO; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q REV. $478.2M, EST. $438.0M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Copart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRT); 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q EPS 52c; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 49C; 03/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Its Tucson Location

Moab Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 83.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc bought 36,190 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 79,290 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.49 million, up from 43,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 21/03/2018 – CloudBees Jenkins Enterprise Now Available for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Hyperconverged Infrastructure for Cloud Bridges Datacenters and Edge Deployments; 28/03/2018 – Red Hat to Stay in Bond Market Despite Plans to Repatriate Offshore Cash; 03/05/2018 – HPE REPORTS PACT WITH RED HAT TO OPTIMIZE & ACCELERATE; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Drives Hybrid Cloud-Native Services with CoreOS, Red Hat OpenShift Integration; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $140; 31/05/2018 – Maxta Announces Support for Comprehensive Private Cloud Infrastructure Based on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift Co; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $172 FROM $160

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Financial Ma reported 77,393 shares. Aqr Cap Management Lc stated it has 0.03% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Suntrust Banks has invested 0.02% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Cap Guardian reported 770 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sun Life Financial holds 0.01% or 300 shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 48,196 shares. Advisors Preferred Limited Company reported 1,464 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Vertex One Asset owns 109,566 shares or 4.32% of their US portfolio. Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 5,196 shares. Natl Pension Ser owns 207,447 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt stated it has 50 shares. Moreover, Parkside National Bank & has 0.01% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 150 shares. Landscape Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 14,367 shares. Bb&T Corporation has 0.07% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 3 shares.

Moab Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $470.71 million and $421.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 201 shares to 5,699 shares, valued at $10.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,070 shares, and cut its stake in Corepoint Lodging Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Thomas W has invested 6.58% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Suntrust Banks owns 16,653 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership reported 0.01% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Alliancebernstein Lp owns 7.28 million shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.06% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 3.57M shares. 7,100 are held by Quantres Asset Mgmt Limited. Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.05% or 30,231 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0.04% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) or 2,440 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) has 0% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Andra Ap holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 73,600 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Company reported 102,443 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 17,200 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation holds 0% or 6,058 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Company owns 25,343 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.03% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).