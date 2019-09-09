Copart (CPRT) Holder Suvretta Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake; Netease (NTES) Share Price Declined While Steadfast Capital Management LP Has Raised Position by $28.59 Million

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 11.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp bought 118,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The hedge fund held 1.14 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274.79 million, up from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.56B market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $7.75 during the last trading session, reaching $278.81. About 1.24 million shares traded or 83.49% up from the average. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 11/05/2018 – HSBC Adds Santander Brasil, Exits Sensata, Cuts Netease: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Franklin Dynatech Adds DocuSign Inc., Exits Netease; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Net $119.9M; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 07/03/2018 Strategic Cooperation Between NetEase Cloud Music and HIM International Music Inc; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q EPS 91c; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Rev $2.26B; 15/05/2018 – Chinese cross-border e-commerce operator NetEase Kaola facilitates sales of made in Japan products in China; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY EE-MEDIA, AVEX, FORWARD MUSIC, HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC, AND OTHERS TO ALIMUSIC; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-China to reveal third set of mixed-ownership reform firms in H1 – China Securities Journal

Suvretta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 19.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc bought 154,400 shares as the company's stock rose 17.45% . The hedge fund held 953,600 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.78 million, up from 799,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $81.38. About 2.07M shares traded or 62.68% up from the average. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31 million and $3.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 406,200 shares to 652,100 shares, valued at $93.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31 million and $3.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 406,200 shares to 652,100 shares, valued at $93.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.