Copart (CPRT) Holder Palestra Capital Management Cut Stake as Share Value Rose; Tompkins Financial Position In Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Was Lifted

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 703.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought 53,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 61,010 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, up from 7,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $81.93. About 6.23 million shares traded or 21.72% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK W/ TEXAS LEGISLATURE TO FIND SOLUTIONS; 19/03/2018 – Economic Times: Former Novartis India Head Jawed Zia may Join Abbott; 23/05/2018 – Lupe Valdez Prepares to Face Greg Abbott in Texas: `This Election Is Not Going to Be Bought’; 05/04/2018 – FDA OK’D ABBOTT PERCLOSE PROGLIDE SUTURE-MEDIATED SYSTEM; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS UNCLEAR IF FATHER KNEW SON HAD TAKEN THE TWO WEAPONS; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Certain Implantable Cardiac Devices by Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical): FDA Safety Communication – Battery Performance; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: TO STUDY LAWS FOR SAFER SCHOOLS, PROTECTING 2ND AMEND; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT – FIRST-QUARTER WORLDWIDE SALES OF $7.4 BLN INCREASED 16.7 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS AND 6.9 PERCENT ON AN ORGANIC BASIS; 23/05/2018 – Abbott’s Investigational Tendyne™ Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes at 30 Days in Global Study; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves U.S. diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 39.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 1.05 million shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The hedge fund held 1.59M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.16 million, down from 2.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $73.68. About 872,510 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Copart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRT); 24/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Location Near Minneapolis, Minnesota; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q OPER INCOME $174.6M, EST. $162.3M; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Rev $478.2M; 09/03/2018 – COPART – ACQUIRED AUTOVAHINKOKESKUS OY, A SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION COMPANY BASED IN FINLAND DOING BUSINESS AS AVK; 03/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Its Tucson Location; 17/05/2018 – CPRT CLEARS SCRAP TIRES AT EX-SAFE TIRE FACILITY IN SAN ANTONIO; 30/03/2018 – Copart Site Visit Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 4; 09/03/2018 – COPART BUYS NORDIC SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION CO; 17/05/2018 – Copart Fulfills New Owner Promise to Clear Hazardous Tires

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79M and $526.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,792 shares to 31,797 shares, valued at $8.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 14,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,130 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bowen Hanes & Company Inc holds 9,141 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Lc owns 250,564 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Beech Hill Advsrs has invested 0.6% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Cap Advsr Llc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Woodley Farra Manion Port Management Incorporated accumulated 3,367 shares. Whalerock Point Limited Liability Company reported 5,800 shares stake. Sand Hill Advsr Llc holds 0.57% or 69,882 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has 28,842 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.93M shares. Lowe Brockenbrough Inc owns 0.69% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 62,003 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Eastern National Bank owns 245,038 shares or 1.31% of their US portfolio. Tower Rech Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 0.1% or 20,508 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Lc accumulated 0.23% or 8,337 shares. Kingfisher Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.84% or 35,854 shares.

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46 million and $3.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 213,640 shares to 841,440 shares, valued at $157.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CPRT’s profit will be $128.30 million for 32.89 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Copart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.