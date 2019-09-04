Copart (CPRT) Holder Palestra Capital Management Cut Position by $62.92 Million; As Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Valuation Declined, Old National Bancorp Has Upped by $575,320 Its Position

Old National Bancorp increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 15.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp bought 3,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 27,646 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21 million, up from 23,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $123.82. About 411,806 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 06/03/2018 – Pioneer CEO Sees Crude Production Outgrowing Past Cycles (Video); 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage to Sundance Energy for $102M; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: GETTING LABOR TO PERMIAN IS CRITICAL IN SHORT TERM; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS PERMIAN PRODUCTION TO GROW AS MUCH AS 24% 2018; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER: EXPORT CAPACITY GROWS TO 150K BRLS OIL/DAY IN 2H ’18; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Sees 2018 Production 312 Mboe/Day-322 Mboe/Da; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Fire Resulted in Extensive Damage to the Facility; 09/05/2018 – Dir Cates Gifts 250 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 27/03/2018 – India’s Reliance sells Texas shale assets for $100 mln; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER ASSET SALES WON’T AFFECT LONG-TERM OUTPUT TARGETS: CEO

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 39.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 1.05 million shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The hedge fund held 1.59M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.16 million, down from 2.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $76.07. About 449,089 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 17/05/2018 – Copart Fulfills New Owner Promise to Clear Hazardous Tires; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY TOTAL SERVICE REVENUES AND VEHICLE SALES $478.2 MLN VS $373.9 MLN; 09/03/2018 Copart Acquires Nordic Salvage Auto Auction Company; 09/03/2018 – COPART – ACQUIRED AUTOVAHINKOKESKUS OY, A SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION COMPANY BASED IN FINLAND DOING BUSINESS AS AVK; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q REV. $478.2M, EST. $438.0M; 17/05/2018 – Copart, Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q OPER INCOME $174.6M, EST. $162.3M; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 49C; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Net $127.4M; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q EPS 52c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Mngmt stated it has 68,916 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Axa reported 97,289 shares stake. Sterling Cap Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.07% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 47,651 shares. 5,142 are owned by Prelude Mngmt Limited Com. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 11,366 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 15,000 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 68,039 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Group Lc holds 1,836 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability holds 24,020 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 47,301 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Covalent Prtn Ltd reported 12.55% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). The Colorado-based Cetera Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Ing Groep Nv invested in 82,097 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Moreover, Bluestein R H has 1.73% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 207,932 shares.

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fd (MGV) by 13,553 shares to 74,027 shares, valued at $5.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 19,741 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,752 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Seth Klarman Buys XPO Logistics, Exits 3 Positions in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pioneer Natural Resources declares $0.44 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PXD: Waiting For Better Times – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Seth Klarman’s Baupost Boosts Liberty, Reduces eBay – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $60,505 activity.

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46M and $3.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 964,925 shares to 971,225 shares, valued at $91.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zebra Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.22% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) or 6,835 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Nomura Asset Mgmt Company invested in 0.02% or 35,663 shares. Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.06% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 55,943 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Virtu Fin Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% or 9,161 shares. Argent Lc owns 19,727 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Frontier Investment Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Commonwealth Bancorporation Of invested 0% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2,235 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation holds 0% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) or 550 shares. Kj Harrison Ptnrs Incorporated invested in 0.46% or 22,000 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Co holds 38,050 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.13% or 140,000 shares.

More notable recent Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Copart (CPRT) Up 6.9% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Copart Expands Atlanta East, Georgia Location – PRNewswire” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Copart Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Copart Expands Memphis, Tennessee Location – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.