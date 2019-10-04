Copart (CPRT) Holder Mig Capital Cut Its Stake by $9.37 Million; Olin (OLN) Holder Proxima Capital Management Has Increased Stake

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The hedge fund held 282,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.18 million, up from 265,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.56. About 76,427 shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 08/05/2018 – Olin Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES OLIN CORP. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 16/03/2018 JKLU Working With World’s Most Innovative College, Olin College of Engineering, to Transform its Programmes; 08/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 07/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Olin To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; Debt Rtgs Raised; 23/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at UBS Mini Conference May 21; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $240.3M, EST. $244.4M; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Announces a $500 M Shr Buyback Authorization; 12/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Mig Capital Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 24.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc sold 126,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The hedge fund held 389,347 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.10 million, down from 516,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $80.21. About 104,121 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500.

More notable recent Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Best 2 Ideas For Total Return In The Next 12 Months – WestRock And Olin – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Clayton firm’s Winchester division lands $28M contract to operate key Army ammunition plant – St. Louis Business Journal” published on September 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Olin (NYSE:OLN) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do You Like Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Vista Outdoor’s Turnaround Is More Difficult After Walmart’s Ammo Ban – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $716,852 activity. Another trade for 8,000 shares valued at $165,678 was bought by Sutton Scott McDougald. $4,479 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) was bought by Shipp Earl L. BUNCH C ROBERT also bought $178,490 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) shares. Smith Vince J also bought $85,000 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) shares. Alderman Heidi S bought $33,374 worth of stock or 2,000 shares.

Proxima Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $74.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perspecta Inc by 49,499 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $3.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Whiting Pete Corp New by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold OLN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 145.07 million shares or 1.97% less from 147.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 119,652 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Wellington Management Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 37,264 shares or 0% of the stock. Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv stated it has 283 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tower Capital Limited Company (Trc) invested in 0.01% or 6,062 shares. Paradigm Capital Mgmt New York has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Comerica Savings Bank owns 172,153 shares. 329 were accumulated by Cwm Ltd Company. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 23,588 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 27,979 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 15,914 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 1.40 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp reported 24.73M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Bowen Hanes, a Georgia-based fund reported 40,175 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN).

More notable recent Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Highs Last Week – The Motley Fool” on September 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Thursday Sector Leaders: Industrial, Technology & Communications – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Copart Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 31 investors sold CPRT shares while 159 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 179.03 million shares or 0.21% less from 179.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Group Inc Nv holds 0.01% or 22,139 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 2 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.05% or 38,882 shares. M&T National Bank Corporation accumulated 60,698 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems has 0.01% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 11,836 shares. Norris Perne French Limited Liability Partnership Mi holds 16,100 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Co invested in 5,169 shares. Origin Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has 1.54% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 185,544 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt owns 3,765 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 14,800 shares or 0% of the stock. 831,519 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Retirement Of Alabama owns 94,024 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Company owns 115,903 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Comm Financial Bank accumulated 2,713 shares. Bright Rock Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 52,000 shares for 1.24% of their portfolio.