Copart (CPRT) Holder Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Has Cut Its Holding; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Has Decreased Its Stake by $571,012 as Share Value Declined

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 61.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc sold 5,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The institutional investor held 3,789 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $283,000, down from 9,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $79.99. About 1.35M shares traded or 1.51% up from the average. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Copart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRT); 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Rev $478.2M; 17/05/2018 – CPRT CLEARS SCRAP TIRES AT EX-SAFE TIRE FACILITY IN SAN ANTONIO; 04/04/2018 – Copart at Site Visit Hosted By Wedbush Today; 17/05/2018 – COPART SAYS IT CAN NOW EXPAND OPERATIONS IN BEXAR COUNTY; 03/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Its Tucson Location; 17/05/2018 – Copart Fulfills New Owner Promise to Clear Hazardous Tires; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.52; 09/03/2018 Copart Acquires Nordic Salvage Auto Auction Company; 17/05/2018 – Copart, Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc sold 4,108 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 57,616 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.03M, down from 61,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $354.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $133.66. About 6.69M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO TO CONSIDER WINDING UP OF CO; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALLS ENDS; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 01/04/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor; 29/05/2018 – #3 Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38 million and $429.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 127,444 shares to 872,444 shares, valued at $58.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VV) by 132,302 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,888 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN).

More notable recent Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Thursday Sector Leaders: Industrial, Technology & Communications – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Excellent Stocks to Watch for 2020 and Beyond – Investorplace.com” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did The Underlying Business Drive Copart’s (NASDAQ:CPRT) Lovely 347% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Copart +6% due to strong margins – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.31 billion for 16.71 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Can Johnson and Johnson Stock Overcome Opiod Implications? – Investorplace.com” on September 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson’s Definitive Tests – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Janssen files for new indication for Spravato – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How Will Johnson & Johnson’s Opioid Case Ruling Impact Big Pharma Stocks? – The Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FDA OKs Janssen Pharma’s Erleada for mCSPC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc, which manages about $218.89M and $146.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 5,103 shares to 21,886 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 1,727 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,687 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).