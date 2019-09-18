Copart (CPRT) Holder Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding as Valuation Rose; As Fiserv (FISV) Stock Price Rose, Holder Winslow Capital Management Has Boosted Stake

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 39.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 178,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The institutional investor held 268,423 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.06 million, down from 446,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $82.11. About 505,081 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500.

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 12.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 326,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 2.96M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $269.68M, up from 2.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $103.2. About 1.43 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78 billion and $18.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 560,697 shares to 1.36 million shares, valued at $159.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 14,467 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 447,881 shares, and cut its stake in Ferrari Nv.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold CPRT shares while 159 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 179.03 million shares or 0.21% less from 179.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.