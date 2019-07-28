Copart (CPRT) Holder Force Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding as Stock Rose; As Automatic Data Processing In Com (ADP) Stock Price Rose, Assetmark Cut Position by $365,223

Assetmark Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In Com (ADP) by 42.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc sold 2,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,129 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, down from 5,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $169.27. About 1.00 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/03/2018 – Final decision on state sale of France’s ADP in the spring – APE; 17/05/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 30.2K Jobs in April (Table); 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 02/05/2018 – ADP SEES FY ADJ EPS +16% TO +17%; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 11.5% IN MARCH 2018; 18/04/2018 – ADP NAMES THOMAS J. LYNCH-SCOTT F. POWERS TO BOARD; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $119; 20/05/2018 – LE MAIRE: FRANCE’S ADP STAKE SHOULD BE REINVESTED IN INNOVATION; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 69C FROM 63C, EST. 63C

Force Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 57.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc sold 22,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 16,051 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, down from 38,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $79.43. About 1.06M shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 19.24% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500.

Analysts await Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CPRT’s profit will be $128.30 million for 35.46 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Copart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 28,650 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 55,962 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 859,066 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Chatham Capital Grp Inc holds 60,068 shares. Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 49,738 shares. Parkside Fin Bancorp And Tru holds 94 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jlb, Michigan-based fund reported 249,095 shares. First Personal Fin Services holds 0.03% or 1,405 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc holds 983,635 shares. Endurance Wealth holds 0.04% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) or 3,815 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) reported 66 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Lc holds 0.03% or 7,181 shares. Korea Inv holds 9,200 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation stated it has 6,058 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 416 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $7.76 million activity. On Friday, February 8 Black Maria sold $236,629 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 1,614 shares. Shares for $875,129 were sold by Politi Douglas W. Ayala John sold 6,428 shares worth $966,713. 36,364 shares were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A, worth $5.42M on Thursday, February 14.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81M for 37.45 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Limited has 0.12% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 18,966 shares. Prio Wealth LP invested in 0.96% or 128,795 shares. Washington holds 89,530 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.52% stake. Thomasville Bank reported 4,445 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% stake. Winslow Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 1,500 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Missouri-based Plancorp Ltd has invested 0.18% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Moreover, Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 6,495 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Liability Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). The Ohio-based Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.36% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). The Massachusetts-based Cambridge has invested 0.87% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Putnam Fl Inv Management Company holds 24,922 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 119,418 shares. Alesco accumulated 1,488 shares.