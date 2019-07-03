Copart (CPRT) Holder Force Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $1.33 Million; Investment Counselors Of Maryland Has Lifted Its Catchmark Timber Trust (CTT) Stake by $2.75 Million as Stock Price Rose

Force Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 57.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc sold 22,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 16,051 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, down from 38,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $74.97. About 517,234 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 19.24% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.52; 30/03/2018 – Copart Site Visit Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 4; 03/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Its Tucson Location; 17/05/2018 – Copart, Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 17/05/2018 – Copart Fulfills New Owner Promise to Clear Hazardous Tires; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 49C; 09/03/2018 – COPART BUYS NORDIC SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION CO; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q OPER INCOME $174.6M, EST. $162.3M; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Net $127.4M; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q EPS 52c

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (CTT) by 20.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc bought 305,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.77 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.37M, up from 1.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $525.68M market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.71. About 56,614 shares traded. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) has declined 22.39% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CTT News: 13/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: ARI ADC BKI CTT HGV HMLP RPD; 14/05/2018 – CATCHMARK – JOHN RASOR, CO’S CURRENT COO, TO TRANSITION TO SERVE AS PRESIDENT OF NEWLY FORMED JV COMPANY, WHICH TO BE NAMED TEXMARK TIMBER TREASURY; 11/04/2018 – CTT Systems: CTT Systems Announces Cair VIP Inflight Humidification Order for one BBJ MAX 8 from Comlux; 14/05/2018 – Senior Vice President Todd Reitz Assumes Responsibility for Operations of CatchMark’s Existing Properties; 14/05/2018 – MEDLEY MANAGEMENT INC SAYS MEDLEY INVESTED IN THE TRANSACTION THROUGH ITS TACTICAL OPPORTUNITIES GROUP; 14/05/2018 – MEDLEY, AS PART OF A PFD EQUITY INVESTOR GROUP: JV W/ CATCHMARK; 09/03/2018 – CTT SAYS TOURLINE UNIT TO APPEAL SPANISH REGULATOR’S DECISION; 13/04/2018 – CatchMark Scheduled to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3, 2018; 07/03/2018 – CTT EXPECTS RECURRING EBTIDA THIS YEAR SIMILAR TO 2017 LEVEL; 07/03/2018 – CTT SEES “SLIGHT” INCREASE IN REVENUE IN 2018

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $126,259 activity. Davis Brian M had bought 3,100 shares worth $31,059 on Tuesday, May 7.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $2.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verint Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 58,482 shares to 526,038 shares, valued at $31.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 32,071 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 279,344 shares, and cut its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold CTT shares while 29 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 33.92 million shares or 2.12% less from 34.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) for 37,161 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust accumulated 89,318 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 13,236 shares. Cap Fund Management Sa owns 40,400 shares. 20,125 were reported by Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). Indexiq Advsr Llc holds 0.01% in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) or 33,640 shares. Real Management Svcs Ltd Company holds 881,000 shares or 5.43% of its portfolio. Lpl Ltd Com has invested 0% in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 51,706 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). Fmr Limited Company owns 129 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 1.34M are owned by Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De. Victory Management reported 0% stake. State Street invested 0% of its portfolio in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,021 are owned by Cwm Lc. First City Cap Management, Georgia-based fund reported 9,500 shares. 120,084 were accumulated by Stephens Inv Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Co. Envestnet Asset Management, Illinois-based fund reported 222,741 shares. Amp Cap Investors Ltd stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Mig Capital, a California-based fund reported 516,000 shares. Raymond James Advsrs Incorporated invested 0.02% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Welch & Forbes Limited Liability owns 15,915 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Dynamic Cap Mngmt Limited has 7,677 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 281,900 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Limited accumulated 0.01% or 66,998 shares. First Personal Finance has 1,405 shares. Washington Tru Company invested in 19,713 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.06% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 55,943 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.96 million activity.

