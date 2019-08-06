Copart (CPRT) Holder Davidson D A & Company Has Cut Stake by $357,180 as Stock Price Rose; Price Michael F Has Trimmed Position in Waterstone Financial (WSBF) by $3.23 Million as Shares Rose

Price Michael F decreased its stake in Waterstone Financial Inc. (WSBF) by 16.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F sold 201,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.30% . The hedge fund held 999,246 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.45M, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Waterstone Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $458.87 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $16.61. About 43,012 shares traded. Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) has risen 2.44% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500.

Davidson D A & Company decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 53.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company sold 5,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The hedge fund held 5,161 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $313,000, down from 11,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $74.6. About 1.49 million shares traded or 14.33% up from the average. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Invests Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 3,706 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank & Tru accumulated 94 shares or 0% of the stock. Hightower Advsrs Llc accumulated 0.02% or 38,050 shares. Mai Capital Management owns 0.05% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 16,320 shares. Carroll Assoc Incorporated has 0% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 461 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt has 23,935 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.01% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). The California-based Wells Fargo Communication Mn has invested 0.07% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). 16,100 were reported by Norris Perne And French Llp Mi. Madison Invest Holding has 1.30M shares for 1.45% of their portfolio. Cap Fund reported 34,861 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ftb Advsr Inc has 930 shares. Pinnacle Prns Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). 388,662 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.03% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) or 93,512 shares.

More notable recent Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Copart (CPRT) is a Great Choice – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Copart: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Penske Automotive (PAG) Lags Q2 Earnings & Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PACCAR (PCAR) Earnings Miss Estimates in Q2, Improve Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cooper-Standard (CPS) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates, Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Analysts await Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CPRT’s profit will be $128.30 million for 33.30 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Copart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65 billion and $5.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chubb Limited by 6,525 shares to 291,068 shares, valued at $40.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 42,377 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.41M shares, and has risen its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

Price Michael F, which manages about $806.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banc Of California Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 37,500 shares to 1.33 million shares, valued at $18.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc. (NYSE:RHT) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold WSBF shares while 36 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 15.81 million shares or 0.53% less from 15.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment holds 0% of its portfolio in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) for 2,330 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt reported 0.02% stake. Seidman Lawrence B owns 6.97% invested in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) for 520,737 shares. Matarin Cap Management Limited Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Stadium Cap Mgmt Llc owns 400,263 shares for 3.5% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 35,379 shares stake. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 0% stake. 20,609 are owned by Ameriprise Fincl. Brandywine Glob Management Limited Com stated it has 11,994 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 2,670 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt has 809 shares. 154,904 are owned by Charles Schwab Mngmt. Wedge Capital Mngmt L LP Nc holds 0% or 11,074 shares in its portfolio. Driehaus Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) for 241,034 shares.