Copart (CPRT) Holder Conestoga Capital Advisors Cut Its Position; Wespac Advisors Has Boosted Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Market Value Rose

Wespac Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc bought 2,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 5,275 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $707,000, up from 3,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04M shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – Teknor Apex Appoints M. Holland Company as Primary Distributor of Creamid™ and Duramid™; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capabilities with Zerto’s IT Resilience Platform™; 02/04/2018 – Summit 7 Systems selected by Microsoft as one of the first to sell Office 365 Government Community Cloud (GCC) High Licensing; 05/04/2018 – Agio Launches New Public Cloud and Cybersecurity Offering: SkySuite; 26/03/2018 – AllCloud Earns AWS Managed Service Provider Partner Validation; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux–Not Windows; 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List; 17/04/2018 – Momentum to Unveil Mobility App, Portal Enhancements and More at Channel Partners; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches lndustry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 22/03/2018 – Tech giant Microsoft announces massive purchase of solar power in Virginia

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 23.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc sold 23,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The institutional investor held 75,939 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68 million, down from 99,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $82.58. About 1.28 million shares traded or 0.32% up from the average. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 24/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Location Near Minneapolis, Minnesota; 09/03/2018 – COPART BUYS NORDIC SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION CO; 03/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Its Tucson Location; 04/04/2018 – Copart at Site Visit Hosted By Wedbush Today; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q REV. $478.2M, EST. $438.0M; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Net $127.4M; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q OPER INCOME $174.6M, EST. $162.3M; 17/05/2018 – Copart Fulfills New Owner Promise to Clear Hazardous Tires; 22/04/2018 – DJ Copart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRT); 09/03/2018 Copart Acquires Nordic Salvage Auto Auction Company

Wespac Advisors Llc, which manages about $705.49 million and $134.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 76,020 shares to 11,229 shares, valued at $532,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 312 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qs Invsts Limited Liability reported 0.69% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wills Fincl Grp Incorporated Inc reported 4.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 32,885 shares. Chase Counsel reported 43,433 shares. 1.54M were reported by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 42,646 shares. Community Bank & Trust Na has 2.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 81,794 shares. Kentucky Retirement System reported 356,858 shares. Cooperman Leon G accumulated 245,705 shares. Sarl invested in 137,920 shares. Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora owns 75,448 shares for 3.58% of their portfolio. 100,178 were reported by Bowling Portfolio Management Ltd. Hm Cap holds 1.78% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 21,456 shares. 89,048 were accumulated by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price. Chemung Canal Trust Com reported 4.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75B and $4.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paylocity Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 14,764 shares to 603,401 shares, valued at $56.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aaon Inc (NASDAQ:AAON) by 40,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW).