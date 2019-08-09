Copart (CPRT) Holder Banbury Partners Decreased Its Position as Share Price Rose; Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Shares Rose While North Run Capital LP Has Lowered Holding

North Run Capital Lp decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 21.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Run Capital Lp sold 334,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 1.21 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.96 million, down from 1.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Run Capital Lp who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $366.03M market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.69. About 161,516 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip Sees 2Q Rev $182M-$188M; 14/05/2018 – K2 Principal Buys New 2.5% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 14/05/2018 – Cavalry Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Magnachip Semiconductor; 01/05/2018 – MagnaChip Introduces Third-Generation 40-Nanometer Mobile OLED DDIC for Smartphone Displays Without Bezels; 19/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – MagnaChip to Host Annual Foundry Technology Symposium in Santa Clara, California on May 23, 2018; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q EPS 8c

Banbury Partners Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 21.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc sold 97,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The institutional investor held 347,919 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.08M, down from 445,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $75.64. About 1.81M shares traded or 36.79% up from the average. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q OPER INCOME $174.6M, EST. $162.3M; 03/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Its Tucson Location; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q REV. $478.2M, EST. $438.0M; 09/03/2018 Copart Acquires Nordic Salvage Auto Auction Company; 24/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Location Near Minneapolis, Minnesota; 30/03/2018 – Copart Site Visit Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 4; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY TOTAL SERVICE REVENUES AND VEHICLE SALES $478.2 MLN VS $373.9 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Copart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRT); 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.52; 17/05/2018 – Copart Fulfills New Owner Promise to Clear Hazardous Tires

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold MX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 22.24 million shares or 0.69% less from 22.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brigade LP reported 3.66 million shares stake. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 0.01% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 15,323 shares. Moreover, Point72 Asset Mgmt LP has 0.02% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 500,000 shares. The New York-based Kerrisdale Advisers Llc has invested 0.2% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Morgan Stanley accumulated 1.64 million shares. Hood River Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2.05 million shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. 23,445 are held by Envestnet Asset Management. D E Shaw has 487,920 shares. James Invest Rech invested in 52,210 shares. 1 were reported by Citigroup Inc. Clearline LP accumulated 0.78% or 201,971 shares. 50,000 are owned by Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Incorporated. Panagora Asset Incorporated accumulated 8,506 shares or 0% of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Mgmt Limited holds 416,884 shares. Nomura Incorporated owns 105,787 shares.

More notable recent MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “30 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on June 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “28 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “MagnaChip Semiconductor (MX) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “MagnaChip Semiconductor (MX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MagnaChip Semiconductor Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

More notable recent Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “LKQ Surpasses Earnings Estimates in Q2, Lowers Guidance – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Copart Opens Second Location in Hartford, Connecticut – PRNewswire” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did The Underlying Business Drive Copart’s (NASDAQ:CPRT) Lovely 347% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Oshkosh (OSK) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90 million and $345.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 11,295 shares to 109,448 shares, valued at $21.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CPRT’s profit will be $130.09M for 33.77 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Copart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.