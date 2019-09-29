Copart (CPRT) Holder Ashford Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake as Stock Value Rose; Ambac Finl Group (AMBC) Stake Has Upped by Raging Capital Management Llc

Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 13.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc sold 64,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The hedge fund held 404,760 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.25 million, down from 469,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $79.71. About 911,265 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 17/05/2018 – Copart Fulfills New Owner Promise to Clear Hazardous Tires; 17/05/2018 – Copart, Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 09/03/2018 Copart Acquires Nordic Salvage Auto Auction Company; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Net $127.4M; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q REV. $478.2M, EST. $438.0M; 03/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Its Tucson Location; 04/04/2018 – Copart at Site Visit Hosted By Wedbush Today; 09/03/2018 – COPART BUYS NORDIC SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION CO; 17/05/2018 – COPART SAYS IT CAN NOW EXPAND OPERATIONS IN BEXAR COUNTY; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Rev $478.2M

Raging Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (AMBC) by 38.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc bought 522,677 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The hedge fund held 1.88 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.75M, up from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ambac Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $871.85M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.14. About 122,271 shares traded. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) has declined 8.44% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBC News: 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $31.56; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q EPS $6.70; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $7.22; 28/03/2018 – Ambac Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Ambac Announces The Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Did Not Approve The Surplus Note Interest Payment Due on; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $110.2M; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q-End Book Value Per Share $40.70; 05/03/2018 – Ambac to Participate in BTlG’s Financial Guarantors Conference; 15/05/2018 – Tci Fund Management Exits Position in Ambac Financial; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ambac Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMBC)

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71 million and $746.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol Eafe Etf (EFAV) by 8,783 shares to 62,214 shares, valued at $4.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Barclays Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate by 13,961 shares in the quarter, for a total of 457,778 shares, and has risen its stake in New Relic Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 31 investors sold CPRT shares while 159 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 179.03 million shares or 0.21% less from 179.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup Inc has invested 0.01% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Parkside National Bank And has 104 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.05% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Cwm Limited Liability accumulated 1,607 shares or 0% of the stock. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Company reported 129,574 shares stake. King Luther Cap Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Barclays Public Limited invested 0.02% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Ruggie Group Inc reported 715 shares. Rothschild Investment Il has 15,000 shares. World Asset Management, Michigan-based fund reported 13,060 shares. Kornitzer Management Inc Ks, a Kansas-based fund reported 466,750 shares. Clearbridge Invs Llc holds 0.22% or 3.39M shares. C M Bidwell Assoc Ltd holds 0.02% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) or 218 shares. Caprock Gru owns 4,749 shares. Dynamic Cap Mngmt Limited invested in 3.29% or 8,840 shares.

More notable recent Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did The Underlying Business Drive Copart’s (NASDAQ:CPRT) Lovely 347% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “Will Copart’s (CPRT) Expansion Drive Bolster Q4 Earnings? – Zacks.com” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Copart (CPRT) Gains From Auction Locations Despite High Costs – Nasdaq” on January 02, 2019. More interesting news about Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Excellent Stocks to Watch for 2020 and Beyond – Investorplace.com” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For September 4, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31M and $591.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tidewater Inc New by 249,783 shares to 2.17M shares, valued at $50.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc by 122,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,451 shares, and cut its stake in Radcom Ltd (NASDAQ:RDCM).