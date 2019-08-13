Copa Holdings SA (CPA) to pay $0.65 on Sep 13, 2019; Baupost Group Has Boosted By $5.40 Million Its Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Stake

Copa Holdings SA (NYSE:CPA) is expected to pay $0.65 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:CPA) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.65 dividend. Copa Holdings SA’s current price of $105.57 translates into 0.62% yield. Copa Holdings SA’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 5.22% or $5.81 during the last trading session, reaching $105.57. About 512,564 shares traded or 54.92% up from the average. Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has risen 4.42% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CPA News: 11/04/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA CPA.N MARCH LOAD FACTOR 81.8 PCT, UP 2.1 POINTS; 14/05/2018 – Copa Holdings April Traffic Up 11.9%; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – APRIL 2018 RPM 1,712.5 MLN, UP 11.9 PCT; 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS 1Q OPER REV. $715.0M, EST. $699.7M; 10/05/2018 – CARIBBEAN BASIN: Guatemala Eco Activity; Copa Airlines Flights; 10/05/2018 – COPA AIRLINES FACES ‘CHALLENGING’ 2Q ON VENEZUELA, FUEL COST; 10/05/2018 – COPA CEO PEDRO HEILBRON SPEAKS IN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS APRIL SYSTEM-WIDE TRAFFIC ROSE 11.9% :CPA US; 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS $3.22, EST. $2.78; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS APRIL CAPACITY UP 12.1% Y/Y

Copa Holdings, S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services in Panama and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.46 billion. The firm offers flights to 75 destinations in 31 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. It has a 107.18 P/E ratio. As of February, 22, 2018, it operated a fleet of 101 aircraft comprising 81 Boeing 737NG aircraft and 20 Embraer-190s aircraft.

