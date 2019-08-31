Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) Stake Held by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc; White Elm Capital Lowered Guidewire Software (GWRE) Holding by $1.56 Million; Share Price Declined

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 16,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The hedge fund held 128,785 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.51 million, down from 144,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $96.18. About 438,425 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 16/04/2018 – Seibels Announces Successful Deployment of Guidewire Claims Systems for Clients; 10/04/2018 – Seibels Deploys Guidewire Systems for Claims Management, Analytics, and Enhanced Customer Claims Experience; 16/05/2018 – FRISS Announced as New Solution Partner for Guidewire Software; 28/03/2018 – From Hunted to Hunter: Guidewire Cologne Insurance Forum Considers Turning Digitalisation Challenges to Advantage; 20/04/2018 – DJ Guidewire Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWRE); 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.88, REV VIEW $638.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire InsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58 – $0.51; 21/03/2018 – Guidewire Dublin Recognised as Global Centre for Product Development and Professional Services; 04/04/2018 – VERTI Selects Single Platform With Guidewire Core and Data Products

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc increased its stake in Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) by 187% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc bought 93,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.02% . The institutional investor held 143,500 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.57 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Copa Holdings Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $103.18. About 246,333 shares traded. Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has risen 4.42% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CPA News: 06/04/2018 – COPA EXTENDS LOSSES AFTER VENEZUELA SUSPENSION, DROPS 4.1%; 11/04/2018 – Copa Holdings: March Available Seat Miles Up 8.4; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA CPA.N APRIL LOAD FACTOR 81.9 PCT, FLAT VS APRIL 2017; 30/05/2018 – CANADA OILSEED PROCESSING CURBS LIKELY ‘IN MATTER OF DAYS’ DUE TO CP STRIKE – COPA; 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – FOR 1Q18, CONSOLIDATED PASSENGER TRAFFIC GREW 10.4% WHILE CONSOLIDATED CAPACITY GREW 8.4%; 13/03/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – PRELIMINARY ASM FOR FEB 2018 OF 1,956.5 MM, UP 7.7 PCT; 05/04/2018 – Venezuela halts commercial ties with Panama, suspends Copa flights; 05/04/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA CPA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $156 FROM $150; 18/05/2018 – CPA, AAL, BA: @StevenCejas Cubana doesn’t operate 737s – so it’s another airline or the wrong type of plane. – ! $CPA $AAL $BA; 06/04/2018 – Venezuela hurts its own with Copa airline suspension -Panama’s Varela

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00 billion and $10.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 127,275 shares to 7.25M shares, valued at $93.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Companhia Paranaense Energ C (NYSE:ELP) by 150,239 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.30M shares, and cut its stake in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE).

Analysts await Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 55.74% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.61 per share. GWRE’s profit will be $21.65 million for 89.06 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Guidewire Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,800.00% EPS growth.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $379.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (NYSE:WMS) by 54,330 shares to 425,209 shares, valued at $10.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 21,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 255,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.09% stake. Parkside Savings Bank And accumulated 658 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The New York-based Laurion Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Sg Americas Ltd Co has invested 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Legal & General Grp Inc Public Limited Co holds 48,148 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Azimuth Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.73% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Stephens Inv Grp Inc Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Morgan Stanley reported 429,747 shares. First Personal Fin Svcs invested in 0.01% or 191 shares. First Republic Invest invested 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Bancshares Of America De has 892,828 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). The Minnesota-based Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Federated Investors Inc Pa invested 0.03% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Meritage Grp Inc Lp reported 1.12M shares.