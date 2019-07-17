Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) Shareholder Inca Investments Trimmed Its Holding by $6.36 Million; Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Holder Boston Partners Decreased Position

Inca Investments Llc decreased its stake in Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) by 8.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc sold 79,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 858,600 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.21M, down from 938,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Copa Holdings Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $101.79. About 231,093 shares traded. Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has declined 18.11% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CPA News: 11/04/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS MARCH TRAFFIC UP 15.3%; 09/05/2018 – Copa Holdings Reports Net Income of $136.5 million and EPS of $3.22 for the First Quarter of 2018; 11/04/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018 CAPACITY (ASMS) INCREASED 12.3%; 05/04/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA CPA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $156 FROM $150; 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS 1Q PRASM 11.0C; 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS 1Q OPER REV. $715.0M, EST. $699.7M; 09/05/2018 – Copa Holdings 1Q Adj EPS $3.22; 11/04/2018 – Copa Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics For March 2018; 10/05/2018 – COPA AIRLINES FACES ‘CHALLENGING’ 2Q ON VENEZUELA, FUEL COST; 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS $3.22, EST. $2.78

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 21.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 687,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.53M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $285.94M, down from 3.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $130.52. About 953,972 shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 11.99% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 02/05/2018 – UnionBank of the Philippines Chooses FIS to Digitize its Lending Processes; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Rev $2.1B; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Fidelity National $1b WNG 10Y +145a, 30Y +190a; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL TARGETS 2021 EPS OF $7-$7.50: SLIDES; 16/03/2018 – FIS Recognized for Best-in-Class Wealth Management Outsourcing by Family Wealth Report Awards; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Information Servi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIS); 16/05/2018 – U.S. Consumers are Unprepared for Coming Wealth Transfer, New FIS Study Finds; 11/04/2018 – FIS Recognizes Ten Clients for Innovation in 2018 Impact Awards; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Chairman Frank Martire to Retire; 09/04/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS BOARD ELECTED GARY NORCROSS TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE AT EXPIRATION OF MARTIRE’S TERM – SEC FILING

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 1.72M shares to 2.35 million shares, valued at $124.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE) by 18,361 shares in the quarter, for a total of 664,755 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement holds 548,974 shares. Tealwood Asset Mgmt has 0.87% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 18,051 shares. Summit Securities Grp Lc holds 0.36% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) or 17,400 shares. Motco has 1,364 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hrt Fincl Lc has 0.17% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 9,867 shares. Park Presidio Limited Liability Company reported 2.31% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Cornerstone Advisors invested in 383 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.03% stake. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa holds 0.31% or 144,054 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Company holds 0.06% or 306,543 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management Ltd Llc stated it has 104,929 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.05% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Evermay Wealth Lc invested in 0.07% or 2,266 shares. Greenleaf Trust holds 2,219 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fil owns 422,403 shares.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $544,142 activity.

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.78 EPS, up 44.72% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.23 per share. FIS’s profit will be $576.45 million for 18.33 P/E if the $1.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.54% EPS growth.

Analysts await Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.01 EPS, down 14.41% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.18 per share. CPA’s profit will be $42.69 million for 25.20 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.11 actual EPS reported by Copa Holdings, S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.13% negative EPS growth.

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00M and $583.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB) by 1.60M shares to 7.55M shares, valued at $66.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.