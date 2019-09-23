Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) Shareholder Inca Investments Has Trimmed Its Stake by $4.81 Million as Valuation Rose; Capital Investment Counsel Has Lifted Its Occidental Pete (OXY) Stake

Inca Investments Llc decreased its stake in Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) by 5.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc sold 49,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.02% . The institutional investor held 809,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78.93 million, down from 858,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Copa Holdings Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $95.45. About 280,563 shares traded. Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has risen 4.42% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CPA News: 11/04/2018 – Copa Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics For March 2018; 09/05/2018 – Copa Holdings 1Q Adj EPS $3.22; 26/04/2018 – COPA WAITING FOR OFFICIAL NOTICE TO RESUME VENEZUELA FLIGHTS; 06/04/2018 – EFE: Panama’s Copa Airlines to reimburse passengers affected by Venezuelan ban; 10/05/2018 – COPA CEO PEDRO HEILBRON SPEAKS IN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 11/04/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018 CAPACITY (ASMS) INCREASED 12.3%; 14/05/2018 – Copa Holdings April Load Factor 81.9% Vs 82%; 13/03/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – FOR MONTH OF FEB 2018, PRELIM SYSTEM-WIDE PASSENGER TRAFFIC INCREASED 10.6% YOY; 08/03/2018 Copa Holdings Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 10/05/2018 – CARIBBEAN BASIN: Guatemala Eco Activity; Copa Airlines Flights

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 910.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought 34,793 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 38,613 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.94M, up from 3,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $45.7. About 8.62M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’; 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – REPORTED AND CORE INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 OF $708 MILLION, OR $0.92 PER DILUTED SHARE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS; 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF

Analysts await Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $2.41 EPS, up 77.21% or $1.05 from last year’s $1.36 per share. CPA’s profit will be $101.85 million for 9.90 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Copa Holdings, S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.83% EPS growth.

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00M and $566.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 3,100 shares to 196,300 shares, valued at $44.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. $224,800 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. Brown Oscar K had bought 15,000 shares worth $724,200. On Monday, August 5 the insider Shearer Bob bought $753,258. Backus Marcia E. had bought 10,000 shares worth $480,900 on Monday, June 10. Batchelder Eugene L. had bought 9,100 shares worth $437,790 on Monday, June 10. The insider BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought $203,401.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. City Holdings holds 0.34% or 25,116 shares in its portfolio. Haverford Communication reported 13,301 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Swedbank stated it has 1.48M shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Reaves W H & Company has invested 0.48% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Johnson Investment Counsel Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.03% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Capital Guardian Trust holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 391,186 shares. Iberiabank Corporation holds 25,436 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Burns J W Co New York accumulated 27,352 shares. California-based Everett Harris Ca has invested 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Cipher Capital Lp reported 47,856 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Moreover, Allsquare Wealth Lc has 0.02% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 605 shares. Tortoise Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested in 30,532 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Northeast Consultants stated it has 0.02% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). International Ca stated it has 0.97% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Capital Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $2.13B and $278.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 7,383 shares to 12,779 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 21,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,289 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).