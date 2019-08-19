Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) Shareholder Inca Investments Has Decreased Its Holding; Heartland Advisors Has Lowered Angiodynamics (ANGO) Stake by $2.89 Million

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Angiodynamics Inc (ANGO) by 28.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 131,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.39% . The institutional investor held 324,752 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.42M, down from 456,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Angiodynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $714.41 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $19.17. About 78,554 shares traded. AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) has declined 3.37% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ANGO News: 21/03/2018 AngioDynamics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics Backs FY18 Sales $345M-$350M; 07/05/2018 – AngioDynamics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics 3Q EPS 37c; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS INC – SEES 2018 ADJ EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.70 TO $0.74; 29/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies AngioDynamics, Kaiser Aluminum, Mammoth Energy Services, Meridian Bioscience, Merrimack Pharmaceutic; 04/04/2018 – AngioDynamics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics 3Q Adj EPS 25c; 23/04/2018 – AngioDynamics Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS INC ANGO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.71, REV VIEW $346.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Inca Investments Llc decreased its stake in Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) by 8.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc sold 79,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.02% . The institutional investor held 858,600 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.21 million, down from 938,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Copa Holdings Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $104.65. About 146,380 shares traded. Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has risen 4.42% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CPA News: 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – APRIL 2018 RPM 1,712.5 MLN, UP 11.9 PCT; 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – FOR 1Q18, CONSOLIDATED PASSENGER TRAFFIC GREW 10.4% WHILE CONSOLIDATED CAPACITY GREW 8.4%; 05/04/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA CPA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $156 FROM $150; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS APRIL SYSTEM-WIDE TRAFFIC ROSE 11.9% :CPA US; 11/04/2018 – Copa Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics For March 2018; 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – CONSOLIDATED LOAD FACTOR FOR QUARTER INCREASED 1.5 PERCENTAGE POINTS TO 83.0%; 24/04/2018 – Trinity Street Asset Management Exits Position in Copa Holdings; 09/05/2018 – Copa Holdings Reports Net Income of $136.5 million and EPS of $3.22 for the First Quarter of 2018; 13/03/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – PRELIMINARY ASM FOR FEB 2018 OF 1,956.5 MM, UP 7.7 PCT; 13/03/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS FEB. SYSTEM-WIDE TRAFFIC ROSE 10.6% :CPA US

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 9,988 shares to 37,269 shares, valued at $4.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oxford Inds Inc (NYSE:OXM) by 10,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Abraxas Pete Corp (NASDAQ:AXAS).

Analysts await AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 75.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.16 per share. ANGO’s profit will be $1.49 million for 119.81 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by AngioDynamics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold ANGO shares while 57 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 36.11 million shares or 1.86% less from 36.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Investment Incorporated Oh stated it has 0.17% in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). Us Bank & Trust De owns 6,126 shares. Piedmont Advisors Inc invested in 0.01% or 9,318 shares. 1.60M are owned by Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Sun Life Fincl Incorporated has 0.05% invested in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). Glenmede Trust Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 524 shares. Penn Mgmt owns 0.28% invested in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) for 128,364 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 50,622 shares. 25,100 were accumulated by Lapides Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Moreover, Martingale Asset Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). 52 were reported by Tci Wealth Advisors. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 35,648 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 523,715 shares. Group One Trading Ltd Partnership reported 1,200 shares. Kennedy Cap Mgmt Inc accumulated 357,852 shares.

