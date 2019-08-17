Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) Shareholder Inca Investments Has Cut Its Holding by $6.36 Million as Stock Value Rose; Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Decreased Its Grubhub (GRUB) Stake by $41.18 Million

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 21.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp sold 596,846 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 2.17 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $150.67 million, down from 2.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.48B market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $59.94. About 2.37M shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 Rev $930M-$965M; 10/05/2018 – Amazon, Google, Kount, Bank of America, GrubHub and PayPal Among Presenters at 2018 Mobile Payments Conference in Chicago; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER Ll RAN DISCUSSING GRUBHUB; 23/04/2018 – GrubHub Touted by Half Sky Capital’s Li Ran at Sohn Conference; 23/04/2018 – Half Sky’s Li Ran Pitches GrubHub at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 02/04/2018 – Grubhub Expands Delivery Offering to 34 Additional Markets Nationwide; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 22/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $115 FROM $105; 18/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 12/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $87

Inca Investments Llc decreased its stake in Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) by 8.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc sold 79,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.02% . The institutional investor held 858,600 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.21M, down from 938,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Copa Holdings Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.44B market cap company. The stock increased 3.74% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $105.13. About 335,356 shares traded or 3.32% up from the average. Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has risen 4.42% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CPA News: 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS APRIL TRAFFIC UP 11.9% Y/Y; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA CPA.N APRIL LOAD FACTOR 81.9 PCT, FLAT VS APRIL 2017; 20/04/2018 – Copa Holdings S.A. Files Annual Report Form 20-F; 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – CASM EXCLUDING FUEL COSTS INCREASED 1.1% FROM 6.2 CENTS IN 1Q17 TO 6.3 CENTS IN 1Q18; 22/05/2018 – James and Molli Martin of the Sunshine Mill and Copa Di Vino Celebrate the Eighth Year Anniversary of Their Urban Renewal Project in The Dalles, Oregon; 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS 1Q OPER REV. $715.0M, EST. $699.7M; 10/05/2018 – COPA CEO PEDRO HEILBRON SPEAKS IN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 14/05/2018 – Copa Holdings April Traffic Up 11.9%; 08/03/2018 Copa Holdings Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 06/04/2018 – Venezuela Isolation Deepens as Copa Flights Suspended in Spat

More notable recent Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “4 Top Stock Trades for Friday: AMZN, GE, BABA, GRUB – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The Biggest Long-Term Question for Uber Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Stocks Mixed as Trump Takes Aim at Fed – Schaeffers Research” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GRUB -6.6% after EPS, daily grubs misses – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

More notable recent Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Copa Holdings Announces Second Quarter Financial Results Release Schedule – PRNewswire” on July 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Copa Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics For July 2019 – PRNewswire” published on August 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Copa Holdings Reports Net Profit of $89.4 million and EPS of $2.11 for the First Quarter of 2019 – PRNewswire” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Copa Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Copa Holdings Hits Turbulence on Latin America Weakness – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 15, 2019.

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00M and $583.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARCO) by 1.00 million shares to 5.42 million shares, valued at $38.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.