Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) Shareholder Foyston Gordon & Payne Has Cut Position; J2 Global (JCOM) Valuation Rose While Arrowpoint Asset Management Lifted Holding by $7.46 Million

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in J2 Global Inc (JCOM) by 6.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 84,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 1.46 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $129.91M, up from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in J2 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $91.19. About 324,537 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has risen 5.54% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in J2 Global; 08/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $5.95 TO $6.25; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.95 TO $6.25, EST. $6.11; 20/04/2018 – DJ j2 Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCOM); 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.95-Adj EPS $6.25; 03/05/2018 – j2 Global to Participate at Six Conferences in May and June 2018; 18/04/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC – FINANCIAL IMPACT TO J2 IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL WITH RESPECT TO ACQUISITIONS; 24/04/2018 – j2 Cloud Services Expands Senior Leadership Team; Ron Burr to Take on Senior Vice President and General Manager Role; 07/05/2018 – j2 Global 1Q Rev $280.6M

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its stake in Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) by 26.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc sold 3,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.02% . The institutional investor held 9,962 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $972,000, down from 13,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Copa Holdings Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $95.59. About 394,581 shares traded or 12.74% up from the average. Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has risen 4.42% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CPA News: 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS APRIL CAPACITY UP 12.1% Y/Y; 08/03/2018 Copa Holdings Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – FOR 1Q18, CONSOLIDATED PASSENGER TRAFFIC GREW 10.4% WHILE CONSOLIDATED CAPACITY GREW 8.4%; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – APRIL 2018 RPM 1,712.5 MLN, UP 11.9 PCT; 05/04/2018 – Venezuela cuts commercial ties with Panama firms, officials; 27/04/2018 – Panama’s Copa Airlines to restart Venezuela flights next week – executive; 11/04/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS MARCH TRAFFIC UP 15.3%; 13/03/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA CPA.N FEBRUARY LOAD FACTOR 83.1 PCT, UP 2.1 POINTS; 14/05/2018 – Copa Holdings April Capacity Up 12.1%; 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS $3.22, EST. $2.78

More notable recent Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Airline Stock Roundup: U.S. Airfares Continue to Rise, JBLU, CPA, LTM in Focus – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Don’t Buy Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Cerity Insurance Company – StreetInsider.com” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Shares of Copa Holdings Soared on Thursday – Motley Fool” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 27, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Analysts await Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $2.41 EPS, up 77.21% or $1.05 from last year’s $1.36 per share. CPA’s profit will be $101.86 million for 9.92 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Copa Holdings, S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.83% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 21 investors sold JCOM shares while 91 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 46.58 million shares or 0.79% less from 46.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shell Asset Management stated it has 0.01% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 468 shares. Lsv Asset has 0.03% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 238,500 shares. 5,707 were reported by Renaissance Group Inc Lc. Cornercap Invest Counsel Incorporated owns 12,483 shares. Citigroup holds 0.01% or 140,656 shares. Moreover, Stevens Mngmt Lp has 0.15% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 37,809 shares. Next Financial Group, a Texas-based fund reported 171 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 86,758 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested 0.03% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Strs Ohio owns 0.01% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 18,600 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). 185 were reported by Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Llc. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mgmt Llc has 0.02% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 458,928 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated owns 282,768 shares.