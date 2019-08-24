Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) Share Price Rose While Globeflex Capital LP Has Lifted by $2.13 Million Its Holding; As Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Stock Declined, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has Cut by $337,376 Its Holding

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 1.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 12,976 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 967,951 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.26 million, down from 980,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.84. About 7.78 million shares traded or 5.20% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SlEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COG); 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas: Borrowing Base Reaffirmed by Lenders at $3.2B; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – CABOT SAYS NEGATIVE GAS OUTLOOK PUSHED MORE SHARE REPURCHASES; 19/03/2018 – KKR Expands Position in Eagle Ford With $765 Million Cabot Deal; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Sees 2018 Daily Production Growth of 10%-15%

Globeflex Capital LP increased its stake in Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) by 104.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP bought 26,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.02% . The institutional investor held 52,067 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20 million, up from 25,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Copa Holdings Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $99.36. About 311,936 shares traded. Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has risen 4.42% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CPA News: 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – APRIL 2018 RPM 1,712.5 MLN, UP 11.9 PCT; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – APRIL 2018 ASM 2,090.7 MLN, UP 12.1%; 09/05/2018 – Copa Holdings 1Q Rev $715M; 13/03/2018 – Copa Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics For February 2018; 13/03/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – FOR MONTH OF FEB 2018, PRELIM SYSTEM-WIDE PASSENGER TRAFFIC INCREASED 10.6% YOY; 13/03/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS FEB. SYSTEM-WIDE TRAFFIC ROSE 10.6% :CPA US; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS APRIL CAPACITY UP 12.1% Y/Y; 05/04/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA CPA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $156 FROM $150; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA CPA.N APRIL LOAD FACTOR 81.9 PCT, FLAT VS APRIL 2017; 11/04/2018 – Copa Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics For March 2018

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98B and $473.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cactus Cl A Ord by 21,356 shares to 52,525 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Audiocodes Ltd (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 60,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,255 shares, and cut its stake in Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $129.71 million for 13.58 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 680,032 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding reported 90,451 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 308,956 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 19,734 shares. Cls Invs Limited Liability Corporation, a Nebraska-based fund reported 395 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) stated it has 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP reported 0.14% stake. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corp holds 218,409 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Parkside Comml Bank And Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 381 shares. D E Shaw & Com Incorporated holds 0.01% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) or 256,654 shares. Qs has 0.02% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Carroll Financial Assocs has invested 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Peoples Fincl accumulated 1,500 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG).

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $622,550 activity. 9,000 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) shares with value of $173,524 were bought by DELANEY PETER B. On Friday, August 16 DINGES DAN O bought $326,723 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) or 20,000 shares.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 56,728 shares to 184,252 shares, valued at $32.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 41,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,671 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

