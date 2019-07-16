Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) Market Value Declined While Fiera Capital Lowered Stake by $1.51 Million; American Trust Investment Advisors Cut V F (VFC) Position as Stock Rose

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,765 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24 million, down from 30,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $88.44. About 1.15M shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 19/03/2018 – Monetate Launches Revolutionary Product Recommendation Tool; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $3.05 BLN VS $2.50 BLN; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Adjusted EPS 67c; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $3.48 TO $3.53; 05/04/2018 – Nine West nears bankruptcy with plan to sell footwear brand; 07/05/2018 – VF Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp. Inks Deal to Sell Nautica to Authentic Brands Group; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $13.45 BLN TO $13.55 BLN; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – ADDITION OF ALTRA BRAND TO VF’S PORTFOLIO IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) by 30.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 18,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,276 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, down from 61,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Copa Holdings Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $101.98. About 405,561 shares traded or 16.22% up from the average. Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has declined 18.11% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CPA News: 24/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA CPA.N : UBS RAISES TO BUY FROM SELL; 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – FOR 1Q18, CONSOLIDATED PASSENGER TRAFFIC GREW 10.4% WHILE CONSOLIDATED CAPACITY GREW 8.4%; 13/03/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS FEB. SYSTEM-WIDE TRAFFIC ROSE 10.6% :CPA US; 11/04/2018 – Copa Holdings: March Available Seat Miles Up 8.4; 05/04/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA CPA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $156 FROM $150; 09/05/2018 – Copa Holdings 1Q Net $136.5M; 20/04/2018 – Copa Holdings S.A. Files Annual Report Form 20-F; 26/04/2018 – COPA WAITING FOR OFFICIAL NOTICE TO RESUME VENEZUELA FLIGHTS; 18/05/2018 – CPA, AAL, BA: @StevenCejas Cubana doesn’t operate 737s – so it’s another airline or the wrong type of plane. – ! $CPA $AAL $BA; 13/03/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – FOR MONTH OF FEB 2018, PRELIM SYSTEM-WIDE PASSENGER TRAFFIC INCREASED 10.6% YOY

Analysts await Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, down 14.41% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.18 per share. CPA’s profit will be $42.69M for 25.24 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.11 actual earnings per share reported by Copa Holdings, S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.13% negative EPS growth.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brp Inc by 141,629 shares to 472,314 shares, valued at $13.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 10,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,512 shares, and has risen its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).

More notable recent Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Airline Stocks Rose by Double Digits in November – The Motley Fool” on December 11, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Copa Holdings SA. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Copa Holdings Stock Dropped 5.5% – Motley Fool” published on November 15, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Airline Stock Roundup: DAL & GOL’s Bullish Q2 Unit Revenue View, HA in Focus – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is V.F. Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:VFC) 25% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on June 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “V.F. Corp Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “VF Corporation Appoints Denny Bruce as Dickies® Global Brand President – Business Wire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “V. F. Corporation: A Dividend For All Seasons – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thematic Partners Limited Co holds 224,244 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Lc holds 147,945 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mngmt stated it has 6,607 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 545,033 were accumulated by Raymond James Assoc. Kentucky Retirement System Ins Trust Fund reported 6,450 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Btim holds 0.02% or 15,085 shares. First In holds 0.16% or 2,440 shares. 2,858 were reported by Crestwood Advsrs Gp Limited Liability Co. Sun Life Financial Incorporated stated it has 551 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Management Lp stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Pinnacle invested in 6,886 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Hilltop accumulated 3,660 shares. Korea Corporation invested in 0.06% or 147,872 shares. Connecticut-based Hartford Inv Communications has invested 0.29% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.53% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 120,417 shares.