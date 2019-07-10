Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) Holder Tiaa Cref Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Stake; Lonestar Capital Management Boosted Its Symantec (SYMC) Position by $1.22 Million

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 55,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 555,555 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $25.56. About 12.78M shares traded or 63.08% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has declined 8.93% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC 4Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 39C; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: INTELLECTUAL VENTURES I LLC v. SYMANTEC CORP. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1814 – 2018-03-15; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.46; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Symantec crashes on mysterious investigation; 28/03/2018 – Compuverde Joins Symantec Technology Integration Partner Program; 17/05/2018 – Culture In Tech: Shifts At VMWare And Juniper Signal Diverging Paths; Investigation At Symantec Highlights Importance Of Compliance Culture; 11/05/2018 – Symantec had its worst day in 17 years, falling more than 30% amid an internal audit for possibly issuing “materially misleading business information to the investing public.”; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Provides Additional Info; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: GUIDANCE MAY CHANGE BASED ON OUTCOME OF INVESTIGATION; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Sees 1Q Rev $1.135B-$1.165B

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) by 35.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc sold 48,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 88,780 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.16 million, down from 137,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Copa Holdings Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $101.12. About 358,467 shares traded or 3.87% up from the average. Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has declined 18.11% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CPA News: 08/03/2018 Copa Holdings Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 05/04/2018 – Venezuela halts commercial ties with Panama, suspends Copa flights; 06/04/2018 – COPA EXTENDS LOSSES AFTER VENEZUELA SUSPENSION, DROPS 4.1%; 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – 7.2% INCREASE IN UNIT REVENUES IN QTR, WHICH OUTPACED 5.6% OIL-DRIVEN INCREASE IN UNIT COSTS; 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – CONSOLIDATED LOAD FACTOR FOR QUARTER INCREASED 1.5 PERCENTAGE POINTS TO 83.0%; 20/03/2018 – Minor League Baseball Unveils On-Field Brands for “Copa de la Diversión”; 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS $3.22, EST. $2.78; 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS 1Q OPER REV. $715.0M, EST. $699.7M; 10/05/2018 – COPA AIRLINES FACES ‘CHALLENGING’ 2Q ON VENEZUELA, FUEL COST; 06/04/2018 – Venezuela Isolation Deepens as Copa Flights Suspended in Spat

Analysts await Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, down 14.41% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.18 per share. CPA’s profit will be $42.69 million for 25.03 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.11 actual earnings per share reported by Copa Holdings, S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.13% negative EPS growth.

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc, which manages about $141.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 106,415 shares to 1.33M shares, valued at $91.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 60,282 shares in the quarter, for a total of 264,507 shares, and has risen its stake in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Fil Ltd reported 2.71 million shares. 13D Mgmt Limited Co invested in 881,457 shares or 6.09% of the stock. Optimum Inv invested in 0.03% or 3,948 shares. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 4.52M shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated has invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Assetmark has invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Nomura Asset Management stated it has 0.02% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Cohen Klingenstein Llc reported 98,600 shares. Smithfield Trust owns 750 shares. Westpac Corp holds 84,428 shares. Scotia has invested 0% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). 20,987 are held by Mufg Americas Corporation. Element Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.16% or 227,321 shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.47 million activity. 45,455 shares were sold by Kapuria Samir, worth $1.05M.

