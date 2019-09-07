Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) Holder Inca Investments Trimmed Holding; Avalon Global Asset Management Stake in Lennar (LEN) Raised by $490,000 as Stock Value Declined

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 110,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.40 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $52. About 1.58 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names New CEO And CFO As Part Of Leadership Reshuffle — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – BOARD HAS ELECTED STUART MILLER, RICK BECKWITT, JON JAFFE, BRUCE GROSS AND DIANE BESSETTE TO NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS WITH COMPANY; 09/05/2018 – Amazon is working with Lennar to demo model homes that can be controlled by Alexa; 09/05/2018 – AMAZON: EXPERIENCE CENTERS IN ALEXA-ENABLED LENNAR SMART HOMES; 04/04/2018 – Lennar Hires Wells Fargo, Deutsche Bank to Advise on Strategic Alternatives for Rialto Capital Unit; 05/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $70; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Sells Alexa’s Smart-Home Technology in Lennar Model Homes; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – “CONTINUE TO REMAIN POSITIVE ON OUTLOOK OF HOUSING INDUSTRY IN GENERAL”

Inca Investments Llc decreased its stake in Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) by 8.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc sold 79,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.02% . The institutional investor held 858,600 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.21M, down from 938,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Copa Holdings Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $101.44. About 356,189 shares traded or 5.87% up from the average. Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has risen 4.42% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CPA News: 20/03/2018 – Minor League Baseball Unveils On-Field Brands for “Copa de la Diversión”; 30/05/2018 – CANADA OILSEED PROCESSING CURBS LIKELY ‘IN MATTER OF DAYS’ DUE TO CP STRIKE – COPA; 11/04/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018 CAPACITY (ASMS) INCREASED 12.3%; 11/04/2018 – Copa Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics For March 2018; 14/05/2018 – Copa Holdings April Load Factor 81.9% Vs 82%; 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – CONSOLIDATED LOAD FACTOR FOR QUARTER INCREASED 1.5 PERCENTAGE POINTS TO 83.0%; 06/04/2018 – COPA EXTENDS LOSSES AFTER VENEZUELA SUSPENSION, DROPS 4.1%; 06/04/2018 – Venezuela hurts its own with Copa airline suspension -Panama’s Varela; 11/04/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS MARCH SYSTEM-WIDE TRAFFIC ROSE 15.3% :CPA US; 27/04/2018 – PANAMA’S COPA AIRLINES PLANS TO RESTART FLIGHTS TO VENEZUELA NEXT WEEK – EXECUTIVE

Analysts await Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $2.41 EPS, up 77.21% or $1.05 from last year’s $1.36 per share. CPA’s profit will be $102.97M for 10.52 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Copa Holdings, S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.83% EPS growth.

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00M and $583.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brf Sa (NYSE:BRFS) by 2.72M shares to 10.32M shares, valued at $60.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Invest Management invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested in 10,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Covalent Ltd Liability owns 33,400 shares for 3.12% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Com has 579 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation reported 67,950 shares. Kbc Gp Inc Nv accumulated 0.01% or 26,789 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Us Bank & Trust De reported 13,443 shares. Echo Street Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 182,685 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Butensky And Cohen Fincl Security Inc has 35,215 shares for 1.25% of their portfolio. Loews reported 6,106 shares. Lpl Fincl Llc stated it has 13,871 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 51,691 shares. Brinker Inc has invested 0.04% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Proshare Advsrs has 91,331 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.