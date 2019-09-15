Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) Holder Foyston Gordon & Payne Has Cut Stake by $345,126; Washington Trust Company Lifted Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Stake by $837,174

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its stake in Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) by 26.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc sold 3,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.02% . The institutional investor held 9,962 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $972,000, down from 13,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Copa Holdings Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $98.59. About 463,964 shares traded or 35.74% up from the average. Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has risen 4.42% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CPA News: 14/05/2018 – Copa Holdings April Capacity Up 12.1%; 18/05/2018 – CPA, AAL, BA: @StevenCejas Cubana doesn’t operate 737s – so it’s another airline or the wrong type of plane. – ! $CPA $AAL $BA; 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – FOR 1Q18, CONSOLIDATED PASSENGER TRAFFIC GREW 10.4% WHILE CONSOLIDATED CAPACITY GREW 8.4%; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS APRIL TRAFFIC UP 11.9% Y/Y; 13/03/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – PRELIMINARY ASM FOR FEB 2018 OF 1,956.5 MM, UP 7.7 PCT; 05/04/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA CPA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $156 FROM $150; 20/03/2018 – Minor League Baseball Unveils On-Field Brands for “Copa de la Diversión”; 14/05/2018 – Copa Holdings April Load Factor 81.9% Vs 82%; 11/04/2018 – Copa Holdings: March Revenue Passenger Miles Up 10.4; 11/04/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS MARCH TRAFFIC UP 15.3%

Washington Trust Company increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 18.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company bought 32,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 202,679 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.34 million, up from 170,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $27.41. About 3.79 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference

Analysts await Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $2.41 EPS, up 77.21% or $1.05 from last year’s $1.36 per share. CPA’s profit will be $101.86 million for 10.23 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Copa Holdings, S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.83% EPS growth.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.