Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) Holder Foyston Gordon & Payne Has Decreased Holding by $345,126 as Market Valuation Rose; Moreno Evelyn V Cut Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Stake by $365,250

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its stake in Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) by 26.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc sold 3,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.02% . The institutional investor held 9,962 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $972,000, down from 13,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Copa Holdings Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $95.45. About 256,180 shares traded. Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has risen 4.42% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CPA News: 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – QTRLY OPERATING COST PER AVAILABLE SEAT MILE INCREASED 5.6%; 20/04/2018 – Copa Holdings S.A. Files Annual Report Form 20-F; 09/05/2018 – Copa Holdings 1Q Rev $715M; 09/05/2018 – Copa Holdings Reports Net Income of $136.5 million and EPS of $3.22 for the First Quarter of 2018; 27/04/2018 – Panama’s Copa Airlines to restart Venezuela flights next week – executive; 14/05/2018 – Copa Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics For April 2018; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – APRIL 2018 RPM 1,712.5 MLN, UP 11.9 PCT; 06/04/2018 – Venezuela Isolation Deepens as Copa Flights Suspended in Spat; 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – CONSOLIDATED LOAD FACTOR FOR QUARTER INCREASED 1.5 PERCENTAGE POINTS TO 83.0%; 22/05/2018 – James and Molli Martin of the Sunshine Mill and Copa Di Vino Celebrate the Eighth Year Anniversary of Their Urban Renewal Project in The Dalles, Oregon

Moreno Evelyn V decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) by 57.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V sold 2,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 1,780 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $268,000, down from 4,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $155.06. About 1.74 million shares traded or 36.03% up from the average. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 22/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $1.90 TO $2.00, EST. $1.97; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Operating Margin 24.1%; 09/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q EPS $1.90

Analysts await Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $2.41 EPS, up 77.21% or $1.05 from last year’s $1.36 per share. CPA’s profit will be $101.85M for 9.90 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Copa Holdings, S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.83% EPS growth.

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.97 earnings per share, up 3.68% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ITW’s profit will be $637.26M for 19.68 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.50% negative EPS growth.

Moreno Evelyn V, which manages about $328.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 10,260 shares to 22,980 shares, valued at $6.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

