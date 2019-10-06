Copa Holdings Sa Cl A (CPA) Market Valuation Rose While Kempen Capital Management Lowered Stake; Nextera Energy (NEE) Stock Value Rose While Catalyst Capital Advisors Trimmed Stake by $1.51 Million

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Copa Holdings Sa Cl A (CPA) by 17.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 7,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.02% . The institutional investor held 32,403 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.16 million, down from 39,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Copa Holdings Sa Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $100.19. About 125,948 shares traded. Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has risen 4.42% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CPA News: 22/05/2018 – James and Molli Martin of the Sunshine Mill and Copa Di Vino Celebrate the Eighth Year Anniversary of Their Urban Renewal Project in The Dalles, Oregon; 13/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR – KEPCO PARTNERED WITH CORPORATE PARTNERSHIP FUND, KOREAN PRIVATE EQUITY FUND ALSO KNOWN AS COPA FUND, TO MAKE DEAL; 28/03/2018 – City of Chicago: Mayor Emanuel Accepts COPA Search Committee’s Unanimous Recommendation for New Chief Administrator; 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – QTRLY OPERATING COST PER AVAILABLE SEAT MILE INCREASED 5.6%; 11/04/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018, COPA HOLDINGS’ SYSTEM-WIDE PASSENGER TRAFFIC (RPMS) INCREASED 15.3% YEAR OVER YEAR; 14/05/2018 – Copa Holdings April Capacity Up 12.1%; 20/04/2018 – Copa Holdings S.A. Files Annual Report Form 20-F; 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS $3.22, EST. $2.78; 30/05/2018 – CANADA OILSEED PROCESSING CURBS LIKELY ‘IN MATTER OF DAYS’ DUE TO CP STRIKE – COPA; 09/05/2018 – Copa Holdings 1Q Adj EPS $3.22

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 37.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 7,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 12,300 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.52 million, down from 19,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $233.59. About 1.66M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 09/03/2018 – NextEra’s Florida Utility Adds Battery Storage to Solar Farm; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 71% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEXTERA’S ‘A-‘ IDR FOLLOWING FLORIDA ASSETS ACQUI; 08/03/2018 – AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – NOW EXPECTS 12-15 PCT/YR GROWTH IN LIMITED PARTNER DISTRIBUTIONS AS “REASONABLE RANGE OF EXPECTATIONS” THROUGH AT LEAST 2023; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. REACHES PACTS TO BUY GULF POWER, FL CITY; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50M and $3.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (EWQ) by 14,941 shares to 306,584 shares, valued at $9.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 86,226 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.77M shares, and has risen its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Advisory Securities Lc has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Westwood Holding Group Incorporated, Texas-based fund reported 455,841 shares. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.39% or 4,638 shares. Lawson Kroeker Invest Mngmt Incorporated Ne stated it has 0.08% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Zimmer Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Nuveen Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.37% or 4.63 million shares. Norinchukin State Bank The has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Saturna Cap Corp stated it has 1,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sunbelt Secs has invested 0.18% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Fukoku Mutual Life has 1.92% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Waterstone Cap Limited Partnership invested in 23,950 shares or 7.61% of the stock. Valley Advisers owns 103 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Omers Administration Corporation holds 0.98% or 454,350 shares in its portfolio. Axel Ltd Liability Corporation reported 24,000 shares. The California-based Covington Cap Mngmt has invested 1.02% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 EPS, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07 billion for 26.67 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (NYSE:VZ) by 59,495 shares to 356,999 shares, valued at $20.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Eqty Invt Life Hld Com (NYSE:AEL) by 98,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 441,043 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In Com (NYSE:ARE).

Analysts await Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, up 77.21% or $1.05 from last year’s $1.36 per share. CPA’s profit will be $100.47 million for 10.39 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Copa Holdings, S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.83% EPS growth.