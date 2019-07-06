Copa Holdings Sa Cl A (CPA) Market Valuation Declined While Kempen Capital Management Lowered Holding; Spruce House Investment Management Has Upped Its Position in Gtt Communications (GTT) by $50.15 Million as Shares Declined

Spruce House Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 13.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spruce House Investment Management Llc bought 1.48 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12.38M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $429.41 million, up from 10.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spruce House Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.01. About 207,066 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 46.98% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 12/04/2018 – GTT CONFIRMS TARGET FOR FY EBITDA OF EU145M-EU155M; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns GTT Communications, Inc. First-Time ‘B’ IDR; Outlook Stable; 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q REVENUE RISES 12% TO EU64.2M; 17/04/2018 – S&P: GTT’s Negative Outlook Reflects Pro Forma Adjusted Leverage That Is Currently Elevated for the Rating; 10/05/2018 – GTT Wins Three Gold Stevie Awards in 2018 American Business Awards; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms GTT Comms ‘B’ Rtg; Otlk Negative; Debt Rated ‘B’; 05/04/2018 – GTT : GTT RECEIVES TWO NEW ORDERS FROM DSME; 05/04/2018 – FTC: 20180980: The Spruce House Partnership LP; GTT Communications, Inc; 12/03/2018 – GTT BUYS ACCELERATED CONNECTIONS; 16/05/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – VESSELS WILL BE BUILT ON BEHALF OF A EUROPEAN SHIPOWNER

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Copa Holdings Sa Cl A (CPA) by 76.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 128,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,473 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18M, down from 168,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Copa Holdings Sa Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.37B market cap company. The stock increased 7.53% or $7.24 during the last trading session, reaching $103.34. About 1.11 million shares traded or 224.82% up from the average. Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has declined 18.11% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CPA News: 18/05/2018 – CPA, AAL, BA: @StevenCejas Cubana doesn’t operate 737s – so it’s another airline or the wrong type of plane. – ! $CPA $AAL $BA; 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – CASM EXCLUDING FUEL COSTS INCREASED 1.1% FROM 6.2 CENTS IN 1Q17 TO 6.3 CENTS IN 1Q18; 10/05/2018 – COPA AIRLINES TO RESTORE MORE VENEZUELA FLIGHTS BY END MAY; 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – FOR 1Q18, CONSOLIDATED PASSENGER TRAFFIC GREW 10.4% WHILE CONSOLIDATED CAPACITY GREW 8.4%; 26/04/2018 – COPA WAITING FOR OFFICIAL NOTICE TO RESUME VENEZUELA FLIGHTS; 13/03/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – FOR MONTH OF FEB 2018, PRELIM SYSTEM-WIDE PASSENGER TRAFFIC INCREASED 10.6% YOY; 11/04/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018, COPA HOLDINGS’ SYSTEM-WIDE PASSENGER TRAFFIC (RPMS) INCREASED 15.3% YEAR OVER YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Copa Holdings 1Q Adj EPS $3.22; 20/03/2018 – Minor League Baseball Unveils On-Field Brands for “Copa de la Diversión”; 24/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA CPA.N : UBS RAISES TO BUY FROM SELL

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co Cl A (NYSE:ANF) by 16,890 shares to 365,719 shares, valued at $10.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trinity Inds Inc Com (NYSE:TRN) by 96,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 370,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Strategic Ed Inc Com.

Analysts await Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, down 14.41% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.18 per share. CPA’s profit will be $42.69 million for 25.58 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.11 actual earnings per share reported by Copa Holdings, S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.13% negative EPS growth.

