Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) Reaches $101.89 After 3.00% Up Move; Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Among 9 analysts covering Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC (LON:SPX), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC had 21 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, February 18, the company rating was maintained by Peel Hunt. The stock of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, January 8 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Deutsche Bank. JP Morgan maintained Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) rating on Thursday, July 4. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and GBX 7700 target. Peel Hunt maintained the stock with “Add” rating in Wednesday, May 15 report. Bank of America maintained Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) on Tuesday, January 8 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by UBS. The company was maintained on Monday, February 11 by Peel Hunt. The firm has “Equal Weight” rating given on Monday, January 14 by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, July 4, the company rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs. See Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) latest ratings:

04/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 6700.00 New Target: GBX 7500.00 Downgrade

04/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 7500.00 New Target: GBX 7700.00 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 8450.00 Downgrade

20/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 7100.00 New Target: GBX 9000.00 Unchanged

14/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 6570.00 New Target: GBX 8540.00 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy New Target: GBX 10510.00 Initiates Starts

16/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 7100.00 Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 7100.00 New Target: GBX 8450.00 Maintain

06/05/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 7100.00 Maintain

15/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 6570.00 Downgrade

The stock of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 6.03% or $5.79 during the last trading session, reaching $101.89. About 517,070 shares traded or 57.32% up from the average. Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has declined 18.11% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CPA News: 11/04/2018 – Copa Holdings: March Available Seat Miles Up 8.4; 20/03/2018 – Minor League Baseball Unveils On-Field Brands for “Copa de la Diversión”; 11/04/2018 – Copa Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics For March 2018; 14/05/2018 – Copa Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics For April 2018; 13/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR – KEPCO PARTNERED WITH CORPORATE PARTNERSHIP FUND, KOREAN PRIVATE EQUITY FUND ALSO KNOWN AS COPA FUND, TO MAKE DEAL; 06/04/2018 – Venezuela hurts its own with Copa airline suspension -Panama’s Varela; 10/05/2018 – COPA CEO PEDRO HEILBRON SPEAKS IN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 13/03/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – PRELIMINARY ASM FOR FEB 2018 OF 1,956.5 MM, UP 7.7 PCT; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS APRIL SYSTEM-WIDE TRAFFIC ROSE 11.9% :CPA US; 11/04/2018 – Copa Holdings: March Revenue Passenger Miles Up 10.4The move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $4.24B company. It was reported on Jul, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $104.95 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:CPA worth $127.23 million more.

The stock decreased 2.22% or GBX 205 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 9040. About 247,594 shares traded. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) has 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the design, maintenance, and provision of industrial and commercial steam systems. The company has market cap of 6.66 billion GBP. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services. It has a 29.93 P/E ratio. The firm also designs, makes, and sells peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies for biotechnology, food and beverage, chemical process, mining, and environmental sectors, including peristaltic tube pumps, precision tubing products, aseptic filling and capping systems, heavy-duty hose pumps, sinusoidal pumps, pump heads and panel-mount drives, single-use tubing connector systems, valves and magnetic mixers, sanitary gaskets, and silicone transfer tubing and reinforced silicone hoses, as well as PTFE-lined flexible hoses.

More important recent Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s (LON:SPX) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “A Holistic Look At Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Worry About Spirax-Sarco Engineering plcâ€™s (LON:SPX) CEO Pay? – Yahoo News” on January 22, 2019. More interesting news about Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “25 Stocks to Own During the Summer Doldrums – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Copa Holdings, S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services in Panama and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.24 billion. The firm offers approximately 337 daily scheduled flights to 73 destinations in 31 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. It has a 106.14 P/E ratio. As of December, 31, 2016, it operated a fleet of 99 aircraft comprising 14 Boeing 737-700 next generation aircraft, 64 Boeing 737-800 next generation aircraft, and 21 Embraer 190 aircraft.

Analysts await Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.01 EPS, down 14.41% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.18 per share. CPA’s profit will be $42.04M for 25.22 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.11 actual EPS reported by Copa Holdings, S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.13% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Copa Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics For May 2019 – PRNewswire” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What You Should Know About Copa Holdings, S.A.’s (NYSE:CPA) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.