Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) Holder Schafer Cullen Capital Management Raised Holding; As Parametricte (PTC) Stock Price Declined, Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Upped Its Stake

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) by 1107.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 66,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.02% . The hedge fund held 72,695 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86M, up from 6,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Copa Holdings S.A. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $111.38. About 468,834 shares traded or 39.54% up from the average. Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has risen 4.42% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CPA News: 10/05/2018 – COPA AIRLINES TO RESTORE MORE VENEZUELA FLIGHTS BY END MAY; 24/04/2018 – Trinity Street Asset Management Exits Position in Copa Holdings; 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS 1Q PRASM 11.0C; 09/05/2018 – Copa Holdings Reports Net Income of $136.5 million and EPS of $3.22 for the First Quarter of 2018; 30/05/2018 – CANADA OILSEED PROCESSING CURBS LIKELY ‘IN MATTER OF DAYS’ DUE TO CP STRIKE – COPA; 05/04/2018 – Panama says will remove ambassador from Venezuela; 22/03/2018 – Copa Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – QTRLY OPERATING COST PER AVAILABLE SEAT MILE INCREASED 5.6%; 11/04/2018 – Copa Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics For March 2018; 10/05/2018 – COPA CEO PEDRO HEILBRON SPEAKS IN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd increased its stake in Parametricte (PTC) by 18.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd bought 4,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The institutional investor held 28,343 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, up from 23,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Parametricte for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $66.48. About 944,666 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 21/05/2018 – PTC to Host Investor Session at LiveWorx on Monday, June 18th, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Staples Solutions Goes Live with PTC’s Retail Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Solution; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q REV. 40.1B RUPEES; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA FY DIV/SHR 4 RUPEES; 18/04/2018 – PTC 2Q EPS 7c; 24/04/2018 – PTC Explores the Use of Augmented Reality Technology for Autism; 08/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at Conference May 15; 24/05/2018 – PTC Named a Visionary in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 39.3B RUPEES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Fincl Bank has invested 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Westport Asset Incorporated invested in 2.65% or 41,100 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.04% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 156,730 shares. Artisan Prns LP reported 247,232 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 204,480 shares. Interest invested 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset, Japan-based fund reported 911,065 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Mackay Shields Ltd Company holds 16,848 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus owns 48 shares. Logan Inc holds 0.05% or 8,225 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated has 0% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Axa stated it has 1.83M shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Schroder Inv Mgmt Group Inc accumulated 807,774 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Co has 0.02% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd, which manages about $5.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synchronyfinanci (NYSE:SYF) by 21,400 shares to 153,895 shares, valued at $4.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wellsfargo&C (NYSE:WFC) by 24,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Citigrpinc (NYSE:C).

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62 billion and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 25,660 shares to 358,164 shares, valued at $21.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Orkla As (Adr) (ORKLY) by 216,342 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 714,988 shares, and cut its stake in Allianz Se (Adr) (AZSEY).