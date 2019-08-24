Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Regional Airlines company, Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE:CPA) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Copa Holdings S.A. has 95.75% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 66.15% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Copa Holdings S.A. has 25.3% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 21.71% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Copa Holdings S.A. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copa Holdings S.A. 0.00% 2.00% 0.90% Industry Average 2.14% 15.82% 5.01%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Copa Holdings S.A. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Copa Holdings S.A. N/A 92 104.23 Industry Average 155.08M 7.24B 44.62

Copa Holdings S.A. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Copa Holdings S.A. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Copa Holdings S.A. 0 1 3 2.75 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 2.86 2.58

Copa Holdings S.A. presently has a consensus target price of $117.25, suggesting a potential upside of 18.01%. As a group, Regional Airlines companies have a potential upside of 24.07%. By having stronger average rating and higher possible upside, Copa Holdings S.A. make analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Copa Holdings S.A. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Copa Holdings S.A. -2.79% 4.52% 24.02% 7.14% 4.42% 28.45% Industry Average 2.28% 8.66% 18.43% 23.50% 35.49% 29.68%

For the past year Copa Holdings S.A. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Copa Holdings S.A. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Copa Holdings S.A.’s peers Current Ratio is 0.69 and has 0.65 Quick Ratio. Copa Holdings S.A. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Copa Holdings S.A.’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.29 shows that Copa Holdings S.A. is 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Copa Holdings S.A.’s peers have beta of 1.17 which is 16.60% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Copa Holdings S.A. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Copa Holdings S.A. beats Copa Holdings S.A.’s peers on 4 of the 6 factors.

Copa Holdings, S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services in Panama and internationally. The company offers approximately 337 daily scheduled flights to 73 destinations in 31 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December, 31, 2016, it operated a fleet of 99 aircraft comprising 14 Boeing 737-700 next generation aircraft, 64 Boeing 737-800 next generation aircraft, and 21 Embraer 190 aircraft. The company has strategic alliances with United Continental Holdings, Inc. and United Airlines. Copa Holdings, S.A. was founded in 1947 and is based in Panama City, Panama.