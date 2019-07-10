CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK)’s Financial Results Comparing With SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Both CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc) and SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 10 3.85 N/A 0.15 65.87 SVMK Inc. 15 8.42 N/A -1.42 0.00

In table 1 we can see CooTek (Cayman) Inc. and SVMK Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% SVMK Inc. 0.00% -95.9% -18.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.4. The Current Ratio of rival SVMK Inc. is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than SVMK Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for CooTek (Cayman) Inc. and SVMK Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 SVMK Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively SVMK Inc. has a consensus price target of $20, with potential upside of 20.99%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CooTek (Cayman) Inc. and SVMK Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.9% and 62.8% respectively. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.6% of SVMK Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CooTek (Cayman) Inc. -5.36% -10.99% -14.16% 27.48% 0% 18.75% SVMK Inc. -7.05% -3.74% 17.21% 53.02% 0% 34.31%

For the past year CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than SVMK Inc.

Summary

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors SVMK Inc.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

SVMK Inc. provides survey software products that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories. The company offers SurveyMonkey CX, a turn-key Net Promoter Score solution, which transforms customer feedback into actionable insights that drive enhanced decision making and business outcomes; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution that gives users a process to collect customer feedback at scale and then automatically convert it into validated marketing content; and SurveyMonkey Engage, an employee-focused solution, which tracks and measures employee experiences to help organizations attract and retain talent and pinpoint challenging areas. It also provides SurveyMonkey Audience, a market-focused solution that enables organizations to easily gain real-time feedback from millions of qualified panelists; and Customer 360, a signal-based system to analyze usage patterns within its customer base and identify high value opportunities, as well as provides leads to its sales team. The company was formerly known as SurveyMonkey Inc. and changed its name to SVMK Inc. in March 2013. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in San Mateo, California.