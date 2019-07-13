CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc) and Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 10 3.78 N/A 0.15 65.87 Paycom Software Inc. 186 23.28 N/A 2.45 83.39

Demonstrates CooTek (Cayman) Inc. and Paycom Software Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Paycom Software Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than CooTek (Cayman) Inc. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Paycom Software Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. and Paycom Software Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Paycom Software Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. Its competitor Paycom Software Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Paycom Software Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for CooTek (Cayman) Inc. and Paycom Software Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Paycom Software Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

On the other hand, Paycom Software Inc.’s potential downside is -20.70% and its average target price is $193.2.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 1.9% of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 77.8% of Paycom Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Paycom Software Inc. has 8.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CooTek (Cayman) Inc. -5.36% -10.99% -14.16% 27.48% 0% 18.75% Paycom Software Inc. -0.18% 7.48% 18.1% 60.98% 100.36% 66.92%

For the past year CooTek (Cayman) Inc. has weaker performance than Paycom Software Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Paycom Software Inc. beats CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solution that is delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The companyÂ’s HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, E-Verify, and tax credit service applications; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking applications. Its HCM solution also provides payroll applications comprising payroll and tax management, Paycom Pay, expense management, garnishment management, and GL Concierge applications; and talent management applications that include employee self-service, compensation budgeting, performance management, executive dashboard, and Paycom learning applications. In addition, the companyÂ’s HCM solution offers HR management applications, which comprise document and task management, government and compliance, benefits administration/benefits to carrier, COBRA administration, personnel action forms, surveys, and affordable care act applications. Paycom Software, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.